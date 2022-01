Ireland’s foreign minister has ordered an investigation into a champagne party involving his officials during the height of the first Covid lockdown last year.Simon Coveney has denied attending the bash at Iveagh House, which was held in June 2020 while strict measures were in place.The minister has faced repeated questions about the controversy, which was ignited after his secretary general Niall Burgess, now Ireland’s ambassador to France, tweeted a photo of the event.The image, which was later removed, showed about 20 officials at the department drinking Moët & Chandon champagne and not wearing masks or adhering to social distancing measures.A...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO