Well, we’ll always have 7-0 from Sunday night’s 42-21 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Wild Card Round at Arrowhead Stadium. We’ll always have No. 7 too. In the final game of the storied career of Ben Roethlisberger, the Pittsburgh Steelers went out with a whimper, allowing 35 unanswered points after an inspiring first 15 minutes of play, serving as nothing more than a speed bump to the Chiefs’ high-powered attack.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO