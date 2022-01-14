1 killed in crash at Alameda and Dayton

DENVER (KDVR) — One person died after a three-vehicle crash Friday in Denver.

The Denver Police Department tweeted about the crash just after 12 p.m. It happened near the intersection of Alameda Avenue and Dayton Street. Eastbound Alameda was closed at Dayton.

Police did not immediately say how many people were involved and whether other injuries were reported. Drivers were urged to take alternate routes.

