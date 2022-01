Every day, there are literally hundreds of thousands of ongoing clinical trials worldwide. A significant issue for regulators and trial sponsors is ensuring that the clinical studies are accessible to any interested person and that the trial populations reflect the real-world patient populations as much as possible in terms of ethnicity, race, sex and age. In March 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a draft guidance1 stating that trials should include "an adequate representation of the range of patients" that might use an approved drug or medical product to "maximize the generalizability of the trial results."

HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO