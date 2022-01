Hollywood stars and members of the fashion industry have remembered “grand and soulful” Vogue editor-at-large Andre Leon Talley for his “charm and wit and taste for the exceptional” following his death at 73.The fashion trailblazer was a pioneer in magazines and on the front row of couture shows as a black man, and he became recognisable to those outside the industry for his role as a judge on reality show America’s Next Top Model.The former Vogue creative director, who worked side by side with editor Anna Wintour for decades until a fracture in their relationship, died in New York on...

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 1 DAY AGO