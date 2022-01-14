Multiple crashes cause part of I-70 in western Kansas to close, at least one injured

KANARADO, Kan. (KSNW) — Two separate crashes along Interstate 70 in western Kansas have prompted road closures, according to state troopers.

The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) says that an injury crash in Sherman County, at milepost 1, has caused troopers to divert traffic from I-70 to Old Highway 24 at Kanorado and will extend to mile marker 12 where drivers can reenter I-70.

Crash One:

KHP says that they received the call around 12:20 p.m. central time. A pickup pulling a trailer was headed eastbound on I-70 when it lost control due to wind. This caused the pickup to roll onto its side, disconnect from the trailer, and slide into the passing lane in front of a semi-truck. The two vehicles collided, causing the pickup to roll onto its roof and the semi to drive through the guard rail into the ditch.

The pickup contained four adult male occupants who received sustained minor injuries and were all transported to hospitals for further evaluation. The semi’s driver, who was also an adult male, did not recieve any injures and was not transported to a hospital.

Courtesy: Sherman County Sherriff

Courtesy: KDOT

Crash Two:

Farther east on I-70 at mile marker 137, troopers say they are working another crash has prompted delays due to wind gusts and dust. According to authorities, there were no injuries at that crash.

I-70 was back open as of 2:30 p.m.

