Sherman County, KS

Multiple crashes cause part of I-70 in western Kansas to close, at least one injured

By Daniel Fair
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JVplE_0dm2hAC400

KANARADO, Kan. (KSNW) — Two separate crashes along Interstate 70 in western Kansas have prompted road closures, according to state troopers.

The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) says that an injury crash in Sherman County, at milepost 1, has caused troopers to divert traffic from I-70 to Old Highway 24 at Kanorado and will extend to mile marker 12 where drivers can reenter I-70.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yPAh2_0dm2hAC400

Crash One:

KHP says that they received the call around 12:20 p.m. central time. A pickup pulling a trailer was headed eastbound on I-70 when it lost control due to wind. This caused the pickup to roll onto its side, disconnect from the trailer, and slide into the passing lane in front of a semi-truck. The two vehicles collided, causing the pickup to roll onto its roof and the semi to drive through the guard rail into the ditch.

The pickup contained four adult male occupants who received sustained minor injuries and were all transported to hospitals for further evaluation. The semi’s driver, who was also an adult male, did not recieve any injures and was not transported to a hospital.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KSePm_0dm2hAC400
    Courtesy: Sherman County Sherriff
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wSZBG_0dm2hAC400
    Courtesy: KDOT

Crash Two:

Farther east on I-70 at mile marker 137, troopers say they are working another crash has prompted delays due to wind gusts and dust. According to authorities, there were no injuries at that crash.

I-70 was back open as of 2:30 p.m.

KSN News

Suspect sought with causing headstone damage at Claflin Cemetery

CLAFLIN, Kan. (KSNW) – A suspect is being sought following vandalism at the Claflin Cemetery. According to the Barton County Sheriff’s Office, sometime on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, an unknown person damaged 14 headstones and the cemetery’s fence. The sheriff’s office says it appears the suspect used a motor vehicle to run over tombstones. […]
CLAFLIN, KS
KSN News

South Wichita shooting leaves two dead

WICHITA, Kan., (KSNW) – A shooting that took place in south Wichita Monday night has left two people dead. According to The Wichita Police Department, at around 9:20 p.m. Wichita police responded to the call of a shooting at the River Walk Apartments, in the 2800 block of S Emporia. According to Wichita police, upon […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Flags lowered in McPherson County to honor EMT who died from COVID-19 complications

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Governor Laura Kelly ordered flags throughout McPherson County to be flown at half-staff from sunup to sundown on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in honor of McPherson Emergency Medical Technician Randall Willems, who died from COVID-19-related medical complications. “Randall served the McPherson community as a dedicated first responder and a firefighter for […]
MCPHERSON COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Garden City Police asking for assistance in armed robbery

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — On Tuesday, Jan. 18, around 3:40 a.m., officers of the Garden City Police Department (GCPD) were dispatched to 950 N. Jennie Barker for an aggravated robbery. According to police, a 28-year-old man was sitting in his vehicle when an unknown man dressed in black and wearing a black ski mask […]
GARDEN CITY, KS
KSN News

KSN News

