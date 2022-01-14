ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Culver City Unified To Cancel 3 School Days Over COVID Spike

By CBSLA Staff
CULVER CITY (CBSLA) – The Culver City Unified School District announced Friday it is canceling three school days next week because of the COVID-19 surge.

The district announced it is canceling all K-12 classes from Wednesday, Jan. 19 through Friday, Jan. 21.

The cancellation means that campuses will be closed to students all week, since Monday is the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, and Tuesday was already slated as a “pupil free staff training day.”

The cancelation includes the Culver City Adult School and the Office of Child Development.

“The loss of these 3 instructional days will be made up at a date to be determined later,” the district said in a letter to parents.

According to the latest numbers from the district, since August, 587 positive COVID-19 cases have been recorded among students, and 97 among staff. Of those, 463 student cases and 35 staff cases were recorded in just the past two weeks.

Students will be required to submit a negative COVID-19 test in order to return to in-person classes on Monday, Jan. 24.

CCUSD is the first school district in the Southland to take such a step this academic year. It was unclear Friday exactly how many of the district’s teachers and students were absent due to COVID-19 protocols.

On Thursday, L.A. County r ecorded more than 45,000 new cases of COVID-19 , with a staggering seven-day testing positivity rate of 20.8%.

Back in August, CCUSD was the first district in California to require to mandate its students ages 12 and older get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

