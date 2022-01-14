ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washout! Moment carjacker's escape bid comes to a soggy end when he drives into floodwaters with police in hot pursuit

By Chris Matthews For Mailonline
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

This is the moment a carjacker's escape attempt came to a soggy end after he tried to drive through a flooded area with the cops in hot pursuit.

Police helicopter footage captured the dramatic car chase in King County, Washington on January 12, which started after officers in Issaquah tried to stop a vehicle stolen from Seattle.

Officers pursued the two suspects to southern Bellevue where they dumped that vehicle in the middle of a road.

Footage shows the pair then running into a parking lot and trying to break into vehicles, before one of them carjacks a woman, rams a police vehicle and flees in a red SUV.

A man in a blue jacket carjacked a red SUV as police tried to arrest him in southern Bellevue, Washington on January 12
The suspect in blue was eventually caught when he drove the car into deep water around 21 miles away in the Snoqualmie River and surrendered to cops
He was pinned down by police on the road beside the bank of water and arrested
The vehicle that had been carjacked was a maroon KIA Sportage SUV, which can cost up to $33,000

The suspect, wearing a blue jacket, manages to drag the driver out of the red KIA Sportage even as two police vehicles box him in, and fight off an officer who tries to tackle him.

His accomplice, dressed in black, was arrested at the scene and King County Sheriff's Air Support Unit later confirmed he already had a felony arrest warrant out on him.

Footage shows police chasing the suspect in the red SUV through Issaquah and towards the Snoqualmie River, around 21 miles away.

The two suspects, one in a blue jacket and the other in black, were already being pursued by police because of a previous stolen vehicle
While the suspect in black was arrested at that scene, the second was able to carjack the SUV
Although he was cornered by a cop car and another unmarked black police car, he rammed the trunk of the SUV into the patrol car and sped away

The King County Sheriff Air Support said the suspect later tried unsuccessfully to steal a car from someone's garage, before continuing to flee officers in the SUV.

Footage shows the cops chasing the suspect through a rural area towards a dead end next to a river.

The helicopter pilot says the suspect is about to 'run into a bunch of water'.

The pilot tells the officers on the ground that the man 'just went into some really deep water, it's covering half the car, I don't think he's going to be able to make it too much further'.

The driver is then seen abandoning the stolen car and wading through the water with his hands up.

He is seen being detained by officers as the video ends.

The suspect was tracked by a police helicopter and police gave chase by car. Pictured: Police wade through the Snoqualmie River river near Issaquah, Washington, towards the car
When the suspect realized his luck had finally run out he exited the car and put his hands up to surrender

King County Sheriff Air Support explained how the chase started. They said: 'Police were following a stolen vehicle equipped with LoJack [a GPS recovery app].

'The suspects dumped the vehicle in Issaquah in the middle of the road and one of them car jacked another vehicle with officers right behind them.

'The suspect later, unsuccessfully, attempted another carjacking in someone's garage and continued to try and flee from pursuing officers.

'The suspect ultimately ran the vehicle into water on a flooded road and was taken into custody.'

