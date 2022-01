"May I enter your game?" Black Mandala has unveiled the first trailer for their latest genre project, a horror anthology film titled The Red Book Ritual. There's no official release set, but it's expect to arrive later this year. Three friends decide to play "The Red Book" game. What they don't know is that in the house evil is waiting to be released. A long time ago a witch died as part of a satanic ritual. Every question they ask, they get closer and closer to her. The film is inspired by an actual paranormal game from Mexico, similar to the ouija board, allowing players to connect to spirits. "But what if your host is an evil entity with a thirst for blood?" This anthology film features numerous short segments made by international directors plus a wrap-around story. The cast includes Bruno Giacobbe, Agustín Olcese, Marlene Pedersen Chauviere, and Valeria San Martín. This has some creepy moments in the trailer, I hope the rest of the stories are good.

