Saint Paul, MN

Minnesota Wild to Require Proof Of Vaccine or Negative Test to Attend Games

By David Drew
 5 days ago
As COVID continues to spread rapidly throughout the state of Minnesota, the Minnesota Wild announced this week they will adhere to COVID restrictions announced by St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter, which cover the entire city. This will impact any fan attending games at Xcel Energy Center beginning January 26,...

Bring Me The News

Vaccinated can spread omicron, so why are Minneapolis and St. Paul requiring diners show vax proof?

St. Paul and Minneapolis will soon require indoor diners to show proof of a COVID vaccination or a recent negative lab test. It's the latest measure being taken to try to slow the spread of the virus, with mayors Melvin Carter and Jacob Frey having reinstated a public mask mandate last week. But omicron has proven to be more transmissible and with a potentially shorter incubation period than prior COVID strains.
7 ‘Dirtiest’ Minnesota Town Names That’ll Make You Feel Awkward

Minnesota is notorious for having some hard-to-pronounce town names. Seriously, ask anyone who isn't from Minnesota to pronounce Edina, Ely, etc. and I bet they'll struggle. These names on their own aren't that bad...but, when you put them together on a list, you gotta wonder who thought these names were a good idea. Don't believe us? Check out this list of the dirtiest Minnesota town names.
CBS Minnesota

Buffalo Man With COVID Transported Out Of Mercy Hospital After Judge’s Order To Keep Patient On Ventilator

Originally published on Jan. 17, 2022 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A patient who has been battling COVID-19 on a ventilator for months at a Minnesota hospital has been moved to a hospital in Texas amid an ongoing legal battle between the family and hospital. Last week, an Anoka County judge ordered Allina Health’s Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids to keep the Buffalo man, Scott Quiner, on a ventilator. His wife, Anne, said she went to court after she was told by the hospital that nothing more could be done for her husband, and it was time to take him off the ventilator....
CBS Minnesota

Here Are Ways To Prove Your Vaccination Status At Twin Cities Bars, Restaurants And More

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WCCO) — Starting Jan. 19, anyone looking to visit a Minneapolis or St. Paul bar, restaurant, sporting event, or any other indoor venue serving food or drink, will need to show proof of vaccination or a negative test result from a test taken within the last 72 hours. For those who are vaccinated, city leaders say it’s as simple as presenting the physical card, or a photo of the card itself. FAQ: What To Know About The Vaccination Requirement For Bars, Restaurants In Minneapolis, St. Paul There are other options, however. The Minnesota Department of Health has partnered with the Docket...
CBS Minnesota

‘Better Safe Than Sorry’: New COVID Rules Begin This Week

Updated. Originally published Jan. 15, 2022 MINNEAPOLS (WCCO) — The week ahead brings new proof of vaccine and testing rules in the Twin Cities. They come as COVID-19 cases spike across Minnesota. As of the latest figures Friday, more than 21% of tests are coming back positive after the state saw its single highest week of cases since the start of the pandemic. All the new rules and mandates are a lot to keep up with. “Whether there’s a mask mandate or not, I’m going to be wearing my mask regardless. So with that, I wasn’t aware of any new mandates or anything,” Adam...
740thefan.com

Minnesota data scientist expecting omicron cases to peak, then drop off

ROCHESTER, MINN – A data scientist at the Mayo Clinic Kern Center in Rochester expects this state’s omicron cases to peak around January 23rd, then drop off. That’s a pattern already seen in New York State and Florida. Doctors in New York City and Miami have been dealing with record numbers, but now are reporting drastic drop-offs in the number of cases.
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: 11,000 Deaths Tallied In MN, Positivity Rate Climbs To 22.2%

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Health officials in Minnesota report a 22.2% average positivity rate and 10,651 new COVID-19 cases in the latest update, which represents data as of Friday. An additional 29 deaths in the report brings the state’s cumulative fatalities to 11,000 since the start of the pandemic. Three of the deaths reported Tuesday took place in late 2021, and one person who died was in their 30s from Ramsey County. As Omicron surges across the state, other key statistics, such as new cases and hospitalizations, have risen to 172.8 and 24.6 per 100,000 residents respectively. Both are well over the “high risk”...
CBS Minnesota

St. Louis Park Will Enact Mask Mandate

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — Another Twin Cities suburb will enact a mask mandate in an attempt to stop the spread of COVID-19. The St. Louis Park City Council voted Tuesday night to adopt an emergency ordinance requiring face coverings in the city. The mandate will take effect at 12:01 a.m. Friday and applies regardless of vaccination status. It requires people to wear masks “in restaurants and bars when not seated at a table, entertainment venues and common spaces in multifamily residential and multitenant office buildings,” the council said. The ordinance is set to expire on Feb. 22, unless the council repeals or extends it. Minneapolis and St. Paul, as well as at least five other Minnesota cities, have recently enacted mask mandates as the Omicron variant drives up case counts. A vaccine or testing mandate also takes effect in the Twin Cities Wednesday. The average positivity rate in Minnesota was last reported at 22.2%, and the state has now tallied 11,000 deaths from the virus. Modeling from Mayo Clinic shows that the Omicron variant could peak in Minnesota as soon as next week, and afterwards, there could be a dramatic drop off.
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Modist Brewing to require vaccination or negative test for indoor service

Modist Brewing Co. is the latest brewery in the Twin Cities to adopt a Covid-19 policy requiring guests to either be fully vaccinated or recently test negative. Starting Thursday, guests must show proof of a full course of vaccination or proof of a negative test administered by a provider within the last 72 hours for indoor service at its taproom in Minneapolis' North Loop.
CBS Minnesota

COVID Levels Dropping In St. Paul Wastewater: ‘It’s Promising’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Scientist Steven Balogh studies wastewater from the Metro Plant in St. Paul, that collects from nearly two million people from 66 cities. The plant measures the amount of virus that the population sheds going to the bathroom. That viral amount is now declining. “It’s dropping very rapidly from what were the highest levels we had seen at any point throughout the pandemic by far,” said Balogh, who works in research and development for the Metropolitan Council Environmental Services. Eight tiny sample tubes are collected from the millions of gallons of water that come into the plant each day and sent...
informnny.com

NYSPHSAA requires COVID-19 vaccine or negative test at large events

LATHAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Large high school sporting events will be required to follow guidelines from the Department of Health. The New York State Public High School Athletic Association has confirmed that it will be subject to the New York State Department of Health guidance for large-school indoor events of 5,000 attendees or greater.
AM 1390 KRFO

All 50 Hilarious Minnesota Snowplow Naming Contest Finalists

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) has opened the polls for voting in 2022's “Name a Snowplow” contest. MnDOT says over 11,000 snowplow name submissions came in through December, and fifty finalists have been selected for us to vote on. What were the criteria that pushed a name suggestion forward?
