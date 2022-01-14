Burkina Faso reports outbreak of H5N1 bird flu

The UK is in a strong position in the fight against Covid due to successful vaccine rollouts and high degrees of natural immunity, a health expert has said. Sir Jeremy Farrar, director of the Wellcome Trust and former SAGE advisor, was speaking to Sky News ahead of Boris Johnson announcing he would be lifting plan B measures in England. Mr Johnson said in a statement to the Commons that data suggested the Omicron variant had “peaked nationally”. Sir Jeremy said: “I think, particularly in the UK, we can be cautiously optimistic.“I don’t think Omicron will be the last variant –...
Comments / 0