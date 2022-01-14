That Time When Jay Z Trolled Noel Gallagher + Oasis By Playing ‘Wonderwall’

From walking the field at the Super Bowl to being courtside at the season's biggest NBA game, Jay and Blue's daddy-daughter dates are just different. At only 10 years old, we know that Blue Ivy Carter has been making history in music, with many assuming that she will follow her iconic mother and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer father into the industry. The star kid already has a Grammy to sip out of, and an MTV Video Music Award, BET Award and NAACP Image Award on the mantel. But Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s eldest child also seems to be a big sports lover. We were reminded of that when she was by the Roc Nation Sports founder’s side in the box seats on Monday. They attended the NFL playoff match between the LA Rams and Arizona Cardinals. The tween was photographed wearing a Roc Nation cap and showing off her chic personal style.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO