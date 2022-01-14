ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

That Time When Jay Z Trolled Noel Gallagher + Oasis By Playing ‘Wonderwall’

By Alicia Selin
Classic Rock 105.1
Classic Rock 105.1
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Not everyone was stoked that Jay-Z was the headliner for Glastonbury back in 2008, and the rapper's epic troll of Oasis and Noel Gallagher after the Brit-rock musician spoke out against the scheduling has been making the rounds on TikTok of late. Noel Gallagher is known for talking trash...

classicrock1051.com

Comments / 0

Related
NME

Watch Noel Gallagher cover David Bowie’s ‘Valentine’s Day’

Noel Gallagher has covered David Bowie’s ‘Valentine’s Day’ as part of a special livestream to celebrate what would have been Bowie’s birthday. The online celebration marked the rock icon’s 75th birthday and was broadcast yesterday (January 8). As well as Gallagher, it featured the...
MUSIC
E! News

Proof Jay-Z and Blue Ivy’s Father-Daughter Outing to the LA Rams Game Was a Total Touchdown

Watch: See Blue Ivy Carter All Grown Up for Her 10th Birthday. Make no mistake, Jay-Z and Blue Ivy Carter truly are the blueprint. And no further proof is needed than their most recent outing together on Monday, Jan. 17, when the father-daughter duo spent some quality time together at the Rams vs. Cardinals game. For the occasion, both Jay and Blue stepped out in style—with the rapper wearing a black windbreaker and black bucket hat, while his 10-year-old wore a black baseball cap paired with a black graphic T-shirt and clear-framed glasses.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Z
Person
Kylie Minogue
Person
Noel Gallagher
Essence

Jay-Z And Blue Ivy's Fanciest Father-Daughter Moments

From walking the field at the Super Bowl to being courtside at the season's biggest NBA game, Jay and Blue's daddy-daughter dates are just different. At only 10 years old, we know that Blue Ivy Carter has been making history in music, with many assuming that she will follow her iconic mother and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer father into the industry. The star kid already has a Grammy to sip out of, and an MTV Video Music Award, BET Award and NAACP Image Award on the mantel. But Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s eldest child also seems to be a big sports lover. We were reminded of that when she was by the Roc Nation Sports founder’s side in the box seats on Monday. They attended the NFL playoff match between the LA Rams and Arizona Cardinals. The tween was photographed wearing a Roc Nation cap and showing off her chic personal style.
NFL
hotnewhiphop.com

Casanova Advises Roddy Ricch To Stay Out Of The Hood & Speaks On Jay-Z

He may be behind bars, but Casanova is making sure his voice is heard. It has been just over one year since Casanova was arrested on federal charges related to racketeering and drug trafficking, and while the rapper continues to maintain his innocence, he also has called out those who could help him, but won't. His friends and supporters have rallied around him and often share words of encouragement on social media, including his wife who has been holding him down until he comes home.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guitar Music#Oasis#Time#Brit#Glastonbury
HipHopDX.com

Houston Rapper Sad Frosty Dead At 24

Fans are mourning the loss of Texas rapper Sad Frosty, who reportedly passed away on Friday (January 14) from unknown causes, according to The Sun. The 24-year-old rapper was best known for his “Beavis and Butthead” collaboration with DC The Don, which has amassed over 1.5 million YouTube views. Frosty’s YouTube channel additionally has over 95,000 subscribers.
HOUSTON, TX
hotnewhiphop.com

Blue Ivy Wears NBA YoungBoy Merch In "Twinning" Photo With JAY-Z

It's crazy to think that somewhere in JAY-Z and Beyoncé's mansion, their daughter Blue Ivy is possibly blasting NBA YoungBoy through her speakers. But it seems as though that may actually be a reality. After being spotted during a daddy-daughter date at the Los Angeles Rams game this weekend, fans took a closer look at Blue Ivy and JAY-Z's "twinning" photo together and noticed that Blue was wearing a YoungBoy Never Broke Again-branded t-shirt.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

Fleetwood Mac Co-Founder Mick Fleetwood to Produce Music Drama in Development at Fox

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Mick Fleetwood is set to executive produce a drama series currently in development at Fox. Titled “13 Songs,” the show follows rock Legend Jasper Jones and his band, The Grift, who once made music that spoke to a generation of Americans, but not anymore. Decades later, after being diagnosed with terminal cancer, Jasper is given only a few months to live. As a final love letter to his fans, he reconnects with his band to write and record 13 final songs and leave his mark on the world forever. Will Reiser and Jonathan Prince will...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Cooking with Paris: Netflix viewers furious after star’s show is cancelled

Netflix has decided to cancel Paris Hilton’s culinary TV show Cooking with Paris after just one season.On Monday (17 January), Deadline reported that the streamer had opted out of renewing the six-episode series after it premiered in August last year. Cooking with Paris chronicles the hotel heiress as she whips up a storm in her kitchen, while wielding diamond-encrusted utensils and wearing red carpet-ready outfits. Kim Kardashian, Saweetie and Demi Lovato were among the celebrity guests that stopped by Hilton’s chaotic kitchen in season one. In his two-star review forThe Independent, Ed Cumming wrote: “For Cooking with Paris...
TV SERIES
Rolling Stone

Flashback: Paul Simon Relaunches Solo Career With ‘Mother and Child Reunion’

Fifty years ago this week, music fans were reintroduced to Paul Simon, the solo artist. They first met him in the late Fifties when he released a series of flop singles like “True or False” and “Anne Belle” under the pseudonyms True Taylor and Jerry Landis. He briefly dinged the Hot 100 with the novelty song “The Lone Teen Ranger” in 1962, and three years later he released the under-the-radar U.K. LP The Paul Simon Songbook, but none of these were even remotely successful. But in the summer of 1965, just as The Paul Simon Songbook was tanking in England, Simon and...
MUSIC
Classic Rock 105.1

Classic Rock 105.1

Lafayette, LA
15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Classic Rock 105.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://classicrock1051.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy