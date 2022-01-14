ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arapahoe Community College to be mostly remote until Feb. 1 amid COVID surge

By Robert Tann rtann@coloradocommunitymedia.com
centennialcitizen.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArapahoe Community College President Stephanie Fujii announced that most ACC classes would begin virtually on Jan. 18 and continue on a remote status until Feb 1. The decision came amid a continued surge in COVID-19 cases brought on by the highly transmissible omicron variant. “As we are all adjusting...

centennialcitizen.net

