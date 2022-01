Afinitas has named Kirk Schall as Concrete Accessories Division president, succeeding Aaron Schmidgall, who will remain in a strategic advisory role. Prior to Afinitas, Schall held a wide range of roles at DuPont including operations, strategy, sales, and business leadership. Most recently he led MECS Inc., the global leader in sulfuric acid technology and a wholly-owned DuPont Clean Technologies subsidiary. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Chemical Engineering from Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland plus an MBA from the University of Memphis Fogelman College of Business & Economics, and is a certified Six Sigma Black Belt. Schall will be based at Afinitas headquarters in St. Louis.

CONSTRUCTION ・ 20 HOURS AGO