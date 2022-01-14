ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Memoria Review

Empire
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMemoria begins with a bang. A literal one. A short, sharp explosion that wakes up Jessica (Tilda Swinton) and starts haunting her eardrums. It’s a heavyweight punch of a sound that rocks the stomach, and at any point, it's ready to go off again. If that sounds like standard jump-scare tactics...

www.empireonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Gaspard Ulliel Dies: French Actor and César Winner Was 37

Gaspard Ulliel, the César-winning actor who starred in films including Jean-Pierre Jeunet’s “A Very Long Engagement” and Bertrand Bonello’s Yves Saint Laurent biopic “Saint Laurent,” has died. The actor was 37. French news agency AFP first reported the news that Ulliel died following injuries from a serious skiing accident. Per Deadline, “The Cesar-winning actor was hospitalized Tuesday after suffering a head injury and has not survived, according to the actor’s family and local agent. The 37-year-old actor was transported by helicopter to a hospital in Grenoble following a collision on the slopes in the Savoie region.” Ulliel recently finished filming “Moon Knight,”...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Deadline

‘Queen Of Glory’ Filmmaker Nana Mensah Inks With WME

EXCLUSIVE: Nana Mensah, the writer, director, producer and actress who made her feature debut with Queen of Glory, has signed with WME for representation. In the comedy, which premiered in U.S. Narrative Competition at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival, the Ghanaian-American multihyphenate stars as Sarah, who looks to abandon her Ivy League doctoral program to follow her married lover across the country. The film netted Mensah the festival’s award for Best New Narrative Director and its Special Jury Prize for Artistic Expression, as well as the Mill Valley Film Festival’s inaugural Mind the Gap Creation Prize. Mensah was a staff writer on Season 2...
MOVIES
Variety

Berlin Fest Chief Carlo Chatrian on Gender Balance, Sigourney Weaver, Other Stars’ Travel Plans and COVID Testing

Berlin Film Festival artistic director Carlo Chatrian on Wednesday unveiled the full lineup for the fest’s 72nd edition which he is hellbent on holding as an in-person event despite the global spread of the omicron variant, even after other top fests such as Sundance and Rotterdam have thrown in the towel and gone online. Chatrian spoke to Variety about the selection and what he expects his “exercise in resistance,” as he has called it, to be like on the ground in Berlin. One thing that I think is clear is that the global film community is supporting your determination. Yes. Despite everything that is...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Memoria review: A magical mystery tour of Tilda Swinton’s subconscious that proves oddly comforting

Dir: Apichatpong Weerasethakul. Starring Tilda Swinton, Elkin Díaz, Juan Pablo Urrego, Agnes Brekke. 12A, 136 minutes.Towards the end of Apichatpong Weerasethakul’s ecological psychodrama Memoria, a man lies asleep in the grass, or possibly dead. He’s in the countryside outside Medellin, with Tilda Swinton watching him. Weerasethakul’s camera remains static for what feels like a century, the filmmaker unconcerned with time, cuts or cinematic convention. He makes you survey the man’s body for breath, notice the sway of the greenery that surrounds him, and the gentleness of the neighbouring wind. Memoria lives or dies in these moments.Swinton is Jessica, a...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tilda Swinton
Person
Juan Pablo Urrego
Deadline

‘Emily In Paris’ Actor Samuel Arnold Inks With APA

EXCLUSIVE: Samuel Arnold, the French actor who stars opposite Lily Collins, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu and Ashley Park in Emily in Paris, has signed with APA for representation. Darren Starr’s Emmy- and Golden Globe-nominated Netflix comedy centers on Emily Cooper (Collins), a young woman from the Midwest who is hired by the Parisian marketing firm Savoir to provide them with an American perspective on things. Arnold portrays the firm’s bold, confident, and sarcastic receptionist Julien, who keeps Emily in the loop on all the juicy office gossip. Emily in Paris premiered on the streamer in October of 2020. It returned for its second season in December and has already been renewed for two more. Arnold has also appeared in a National Theater Live production of Antony & Cleopatra opposite Ralph Fiennes and Sophie Okonedo, and in the Canal+ comedy series, Platane. He continues to be represented by Luke Dennerline at Unbreakable Entertainment.
MOVIES
filmlinc.org

Apichatpong Weerasethakul on Memoria, Tilda Swinton, and the Importance of Time

This week on the Film at Lincoln Center podcast, we’re featuring a special talk from the 59th New York Film Festival with Memoria director Apichatpong Weerasethakul. For over two decades, Apichatpong Weerasethakul has been celebrated as one of world cinema’s most original auteurs, with films that constantly refract and reinscribe the contours of narrative, reality, and temporality. His new feature—which comes six years after 2015’s Cemetery of Splendour (NYFF53)—reaffirms his peerless status even as it takes the Thai auteur into uncharted territory: Memoria is Apichatpong’s first film set outside of Thailand, in Colombia; his first English- and Spanish-language venture; and his first outing with a bona fide international star, Tilda Swinton. We were thrilled to welcome the filmmaker for a deep-dive conversation about his extraordinary oeuvre and the elliptical novelties and familiar mysteries of his latest masterwork. Moderated by novelist Katie Kitamura.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Exclusive Memoria clip shows Tilda Swinton recreating a mysterious sound

Oscar-winning actor Tilda Swinton tries to uncover a mysterious sound in the award-winning drama movie Memoria – which is set for release in UK theatres on January 14. In celebration of its upcoming UK debut, Sovereign Films gifted us an exclusive film clip. In the said teaser, we see Swinton’s character in a studio trying to recreate the strange noise that sets off all the events of Memoria into motion.
MOVIES
vandegriftvoice.com

Review: Encanto

“Encanto” directed by Byron Howard and Jared Bush released on Nov. 24, 2021. With a catchy soundtrack by Lin Manuel. Miranda and amazing visuals by a team led by Renato dos Anjos and Kira Lehtomaki, Encanto won the Golden Globe Award for best feature animated film. The movie is...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Galleries#Fish#Memoria Review#Thai
Empire

Real Steel Series In Development At Disney+

Shawn Levy's 2011 sci-fi film Real Steel featured boxing robots and Hugh Jackman, and though it made money at the box office, it didn't spawn sequels. A TV series adapted from the movie is now in the early stages of development at Disney+. The world of Jackman's ex-boxer Charlie Kenton...
TV SERIES
MusicRadar.com

TrueFire review

What TrueFire lacks in visual bells and whistles, it more than makes up for in depth. Put simply, TrueFire will make you a better player, no matter what your starting point is. TrueFire review: What is it?. If we’ve learned one thing over the past couple of years, it’s that...
COMPUTERS
allears.net

Reviews of Harmonious

I miss Illuminations. This show felt long. Part of the reason is probably because it is fairly long, but another part of it, I think, is because there's not a ton of fireworks. It's pretty obvious that Bob put these barges out there because they are a fixed cost, and the fireworks are a variable cost that they need to always be paying for, hence he designed a show that relied more on the barges because it's cheaper. I also though of something shortly after seeing the show. Didn't Disney get rid of Rivers of Light, a show heavily relying on barges, because it wasn't that popular? So when they want to replace an Epcot classic fireworks show what do they dream up? A show that relies heavily on barges. Rant over, there were some pretty cool parts (when the fireworks finally went off). I only feel like I needed to see this once.
ENTERTAINMENT
mxdwn.com

Archvale Review

Idoz & Phops’ new game Archvale takes the classic indie game approach of combining two popular game genres and layering it with a clean pixel art skin. This time though, the game combines old-school RPGs like The Legend of Zelda with 2D bullet hell shooters. The combination gives the game a pretty unique spin and some gameplay and structure that you likely haven’t seen before. Despite this though, the game often struggles to find a wide variety of uses for its approach, leaving the game feeling a little barebones at times.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Empire

First Look At Leslie Grace As Batgirl

The Batgirl movie, which features In The Heights' Leslie Grace as the titular hero (AKA Barbara Gordon), is shooting now in Glasgow. And Grace has hit Twitter to show off the first look at her in her outfit. Check out her post... Batgirl, which has Bad Boys For Life directing...
MOVIES
Empire

Belfast Review

Belfast, Kenneth Branagh’s semi-autobiographical take on growing up in Northern Ireland’s capital during the tumultuous ’60s, ends with a dedication for the ones who stayed, left and were lost. It’s a sentiment redolent of the filmmaker’s big-hearted, emotionally direct approach. While it lacks the dramatic heft of the similar Roma, Branagh applies epic filmmaking style, driven by a bouncy Van Morrison score, to a small, intimate scenario. Winning the People’s Choice Award at Toronto, Belfast doesn’t tell  a linear yarn; instead, it’s an assemblage of anecdotes and moments that will charm and spark with wherever and whenever you grew up.
WORLD
Variety

Guillermo del Toro on the Crafts of ‘Nightmare Alley’

SPOILER ALERT: This piece contains spoilers for Guillermo del Toro’s “Nightmare Alley” Guillermo del Toro’s “Nightmare Alley” is physically stunning, which the director says “sustains the darkness of the movie by keeping the audience almost hypnotized by those textures. If you make a beautiful movie that’s not telling a story or defining a character, it’s just decorative. That’s the difference between eye protein and eye candy.” Every worker behind the camera on the Searchlight film was “first-rate,” says del Toro, who also singled out several key artisans. “We basically made two films,” he adds. “The carnival is full of steam, rain, mud...
MOVIES
Empire

Vote For The Godfather Trilogy's Best Moments

To celebrate the new The Godfather 50th Anniversary issue of Empire, we want to know – what are the best moments from Francis Ford Coppola’s iconic gangster trilogy?. We’re looking for your top moments from across all three parts of The Godfather trilogy. It could be Michael’s baptism murder montage from the original, Fredo’s reveal from Part II, or even the classic “Just when I thought I was out, they pulled me back in!” line from Part III. With three films packed full of cultural touchstones, there’s a plethora to choose from.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Awards Chatter’ Podcast [LIVE] — Denis Villeneuve (‘Dune’)

Denis Villeneuve, this week’s guest on The Hollywood Reporter‘s Awards Chatter podcast (which was recorded in front of an audience at Chapman University), is a 54-year-old Canadian who is now one of a select few filmmakers in Hollywood who makes movies that are consistently embraced by both critics and audiences. After directing his first four features in Canada — three of them were the nation’s submission for what is now known as the best international feature Oscar, and one of which, 2010’s Incendies, was nominated — he began working in the United States. And in just the eight years since, he has, rather remarkably, helmed six major features: 2013’s Prisoners and Enemy, 2015’s Sicario, 2016’s Arrival, 2017’s Blade Runner 2049 and this year Dune, the film that he dreamed of making since he read Frank Herbert’s 1965 sci-fi novel of the same name when he was just 13.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Hollywood Flashback: 30 Years Ago, ‘Much Ado’ Marked Denzel Washington’s Bard Debut

Denzel Washington’s passion for Shakespeare is clearly not as fleeting as, to borrow from a certain playwright, a walking shadow. The two-time Oscar winner currently stars opposite Frances McDormand in The Tragedy of Macbeth, director Joel Coen’s take on the Shakespeare staple that’s now available on Apple TV+, and for which Washington earned a SAG Award nomination. But it was 1993’s star-studded Much Ado About Nothing, directed by Kenneth Branagh (whose latest, Belfast, is in the awards race alongside Macbeth), that introduced moviegoers to the actor delivering the Bard’s lines. Washington played nobleman Don Pedro, who overcomes the villainous scheming of...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Freelance’: Alice Eve & Marton Csokas Join John Cena Action-Comedy

EXCLUSIVE: Alice Eve (Star Trek Into Darkness) and Marton Csokas (The Last Duel) are joining John Cena, Alison Brie and Juan Pablo Raba in director Pierre Morel’s (Taken) action-comedy Freelance. As we revealed this week, the film is now underway in Colombia. The movie follows a special forces operator (Cena) who decides to retire from the Army and start a family back in the U.S. After several years of mortgage payments, school drop-offs, backyard barbecues and trying to conform to life in suburbia, he decides to come out of retirement to take a gig providing security for a female journalist (Brie) as...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

“Directing Is a Hostage Negotiation With Reality”: Pedro Almodovar, Jane Campion, Guillermo del Toro and the THR Director Roundtable

Directing movies has always been a high-wire act, and it has only gotten harder in this unpredictable era of the pandemic. In mid-November, six filmmakers behind some of the year’s most celebrated cinematic work gathered for The Hollywood Reporter’s Director Roundtable: Pedro Almodóvar (Parallel Mothers), Kenneth Branagh (Belfast), Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog), Guillermo del Toro (Nightmare Alley), Asghar Farhadi (A Hero) and Reinaldo Marcus Green (King Richard). The group, who convened in person in L.A., talked about giving up guns on sets, mining personal traumas and why they wished they had “slept more, laughed more and breathed...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy