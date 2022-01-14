Memoria Review

I miss Illuminations. This show felt long. Part of the reason is probably because it is fairly long, but another part of it, I think, is because there's not a ton of fireworks. It's pretty obvious that Bob put these barges out there because they are a fixed cost, and the fireworks are a variable cost that they need to always be paying for, hence he designed a show that relied more on the barges because it's cheaper. I also though of something shortly after seeing the show. Didn't Disney get rid of Rivers of Light, a show heavily relying on barges, because it wasn't that popular? So when they want to replace an Epcot classic fireworks show what do they dream up? A show that relies heavily on barges. Rant over, there were some pretty cool parts (when the fireworks finally went off). I only feel like I needed to see this once.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 12 DAYS AGO