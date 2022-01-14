ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

iPhone screen too dark or dim? Here are 15 ways to make it brighter

By Ankur Thakur
idownloadblog.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this tutorial, we show you how to increase the brightness of your dark iPhone screen and prevent it from decreasing automatically and unnecessarily in the wrong situations. These solutions will fix the problem if your iPhone screen is dim, brightness automatically goes down, or the iPhone screen is dark but...

www.idownloadblog.com

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

Hey Clumsy! Check Out the Top iPhone Screen Protectors to Keep That Screen Shatter-Free

Pop, lock and drop it. Wait, your phone screen isn’t covered in one of the best iPhone screen protectors? Abort mission. Do not pop, lock and drop it. Thankfully, many phone cases make your phone almost indestructible.  Well, minus the screen. So, if you drop your phone on any uneven terrain or anywhere a rock might happen to be sitting, you’re pretty much screwed. Hence, the need for a trusty phone case for that new phone you dropped a pretty penny on. Whether you invested your coin in a protective phone case, use any ‘ole phone case from Amazon or *shivers* choose...
CELL PHONES
ithinkdiff.com

How to turn off Spotlight Search and Today View for Lock Screen on iPhone

Spotlight Search and Today View are enabled on the iPhone Lock Screen by default. Some users may prefer to keep it on, but for others, it may be irritating, unnecessary, or a breach of privacy as anyone who picks up the iPhone can see and search through your apps, calendar, and other personal data.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iphone X#Iphone 11 Pro#Dim#Iphones#Smart Phone#Ios
ithinkdiff.com

How to stop your iPhone screen from turning off automatically

Does your iPhone screen keep turning off while you’re reading something or while you’re showing a friend something on your phone and they keep asking you to unlock it? Luckily, there is an easy way to stop your iPhone screen from turning off automatically. The reason your iPhone’s...
CELL PHONES
imore.com

Let’s see your iPhone lock/home screens!

(theme, wall & widgets created by me) (theme, wall & widgets created by me) [IMG=1170x2532]https://uploads.tapatalk-cdn.com/20220110/e602d6637d13b9ab7dde1f8d83ba1929.png[/url]. Zero wallpaper - don’t want to distract from the beauty of IOS and my iPhone. One Home Screen - perfectly curated of mostly used apps and widgets for work rest and play. Two stack...
CELL PHONES
Tech Times

Are You Facing a Frozen Screen Issue on iPhone 13? Fix Now!

Frozen iPhone screen is a common problem faced by iPhone users. It can be a software or hardware-related problem or any other defect. The article will enlighten on solving the frozen screen of the iPhone with the help of Dr.Fone. The attractive features and regular updates of the iPhone attract...
CELL PHONES
Tidbits

Dim MacBook Pro screen following replacement

Jkfrench (James French) January 9, 2022, 1:33pm #1. I have had a dead MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2016, Four Thunderbolt 3 Ports) sitting on my shelf for three years. I replaced it with a MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2019, Four Thunderbolt 3 Ports) which worked well but I sold it to a friend when I bought my current M1 MacBook Air. Unfortunately, the 2019 machine quickly developed a screen fault, which looked suspiciously like the fault that Apple recalled the 2016 model for. It means the screen just shows flickering purple squares and is apparently caused by the ribbon cable to the screen going faulty. My friend took it to a genius bar and was told it would cost over £500 to replace the screen. I was obviously embarrassed about this, so my friend and I hatched a plan to transfer the screen from my dead 2016 model to the 2019 one (the specs appeared to identical). We followed the instructions on iFixIt and were delighted when the computer appeared to work OK (after one initial kernel panic). However, our joy was short-lived when we realised that the screen was not very bright but worked perfectly in all other ways. After resetting the NVRAM, during the first part of start-up, the Apple logo was at full brightness but when the progress bar got to about 50%, the screen went dim again and stayed that way. We tried doing an SMC reset but that didn’t work and no amount of fiddling with settings helped.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
xda-developers

Locket is a simpler Snapchat that lives on your iPhone’s Home Screen

We live in an increasingly social world — digitally, at least. Every now and then, a new application appears and gains popularity. And as the number of these social platforms increases, coming up with original ideas becomes harder. There are photo/video-focused apps, such as Instagram, and other ones that focus more on text, like Twitter. Finding a new format to market and spread is only getting tougher, and plenty of apps fail to gain traction. As a result, some developers resort to existing ideas but tweak them in ways they believe people will like. They’re not original ideas per se, but they’re not carbon copies either. For example, Anthem TikTokifies your Spotify experience. By providing what other apps lack, it potentially caters to a certain category of users. Locket is an iOS app that reimagines the concept behind Snapchat and tries to appeal to people through its unique approach.
CELL PHONES
hawaiinewsnow.com

What the Tech: Is your iPhone screen a Petri dish? Here’s how to safely clean it

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As the Omicron variant of COVID-19 surges across the country, medical professionals say children are most at risk. While there are many ways the virus can be transmitted from one person to the other, it is a good idea to reconsider smartphones and other devices and how they are used by several people each day.
CELL PHONES
idownloadblog.com

How to hide, rearrange, delete Home Screen pages iPhone, iPad

With iOS 14 and later, you can hide all the Home Screen pages except one. In addition to giving a clean look, it also makes reaching the App Library quicker. Plus, if you want to hide some apps, you can place them on one of the Home Screens and hide that page.
TECHNOLOGY
xda-developers

How to Fix a White Screen on your iPhone

Running into errors or glitches with your iPhone can be a particularly frustrating experience, especially with you don’t have an error code or visual cues to go by. One of the more common situations that users are running into is the iPhone white screen. If you have this issue with your iPhone, you will likely see a blank white screen on your iPhone, with no options to navigate away from this screen. In this article, we will look at what causes this issue, and different ways that you can try to resolve it.
CELL PHONES
weandthecolor.com

Smartphone Screen (iPhone) Photoshop Mockups

Available for download on Adobe Stock, this smartphone screen mockup comes with two fully customizable iPhone-inspired layouts that can be customized with every design in no time. Adobe Stock contributor @Patrick specializes in a wide range of templates and mockups for creatives. The following smartphone/iPhone screen mockup for Adobe Photoshop...
CELL PHONES
mspoweruser.com

iPhone 14 screen panel leaks – A notch may be better

We have been hearing for a while now that Apple will finally get rid of the notch in the iPhone 14 and replace it with a cut-out selfie camera. Now the leaker, ShrimpApplePro, has released a picture of what is purported to be an iPhone 14 screen panel. I am...
CELL PHONES
idownloadblog.com

5 ways to fix a Mac screen saver stuck or refusing to turn off

You went away from your Mac for a while, and when you return, you find the screen saver is stuck. Most likely, this glitch is due to bugs in macOS. But, the fix is easy. Here’s how to get out of the frozen Mac screen saver or the screen saver that won’t go away and prevents you from using your computer.
COMPUTERS
finovate.com

iPhone Turns 15. Here are 5 Ways it Helped Reinvent Fintech

Apple’s iPhone celebrated its 15th birthday this week (if that doesn’t make you feel old, I don’t know what will). Since its launch, the iPhone has been through 33 different models and Apple’s market capitalization has risen from $174 billion to $3 trillion. In addition to...
CELL PHONES
Computerworld

17 ways the iPhone transformed enterprise tech

“Every once in a while a revolutionary product comes along that changes everything,” said Apple CEO Steve Jobs introducing the iPhone 15 years ago on Jan. 9. The device kept that promise, ushered in a whole new set of paradigms (and problems), and continues to transform every walk of life. Here are just 17 ways iPhone has changed the enterprise since its launch.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy