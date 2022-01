Truvelop, a human resources technology company, has raised $700,000 to close out its seed funding round and help fuel its growth plans for 2022. The Baltimore-based startup has now raised a little more than $2 million since being founded in 2019, CEO Lisa First-Willis said. The new funding comes from a combination of new and existing investors. Truvelop received $200,000 from Maryland Technology Development Corp. (TEDCO) last year.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 5 DAYS AGO