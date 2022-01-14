New Year New Normal

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Parents of children struggling with depression, anxiety, stress, unexplained outbursts and behavioral issues could face frustration while trying to book them an appointment with a mental health professional. If not an emergency, it could take anywhere from one to four months for a child to see a counselor, therapist or social worker, depending on what type of care they need. Dr. Carla Allan, the division director of psychology at Phoenix Children’s Hospital, encourages parents to take preventative steps and not hesitate to make an appointment. Unfortunately, over the pandemic, she has seen more school-age kids show up to the emergency...

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO