Bills Safety Jordan Poyer addresses the media after practice on Wednesday, January 19th at One Bills Drive. Topics include: how last year's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship has fueled the team, what he's seen from Quarterback Patrick Mahomes in comparison to Bills Quarterback Josh Allen, whether or not he feels as though the Bills Defense has gotten the respect they deserve, what it's like to play alongside a player of Allen's caliber, how Cornerback Tre'Davious White has continued to support the Defensive Backs through his injury, and how he's seen Cornerback Taron Johnson have success this season.

NFL ・ 20 HOURS AGO