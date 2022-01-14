ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

FDA approves expanded use of AbbVie’s arthritis drug to treat eczema

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the expanded use of AbbVie Inc’s arthritis drug to treat eczema, a skin disease, the company said on Friday. The approval of Rinvoq for the...

kfgo.com

