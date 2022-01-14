ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burkina Faso reports outbreak of H5N1 bird flu

OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) – Burkina Faso on Friday reported an...

outbreaknewstoday.com

England: Human H5 bird flu case reported, 1st case in the UK

The UK Health Security Agency reported today on a confirmed a case of avian influenza in a person in the South West of England. Officials say the person acquired the infection from very close, regular contact with a large number of infected birds, which they kept in and around their home over a prolonged period of time.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Bird flu: Two outbreaks confirmed in Cheshire

Two outbreaks of avian flu have been confirmed in Cheshire. A 3km protection zone and a 10km surveillance zone have been established around premises near Tarporley and Aldersey. Cheshire West and Chester Council said: "Residents are reassured that the risk to the public remains very low." A spokesman said the...
ANIMALS
The Guardian

First UK person to catch H5N1 bird flu strain is named

The first person in the UK to catch a new strain of bird flu has been named as 79-year-old Alan Gosling, a retired engineer who lived with about 20 ducks inside his home in Devon. Gosling, who had about another 100 ducks living outside on his property in Buckfastleigh, noticed...
PETS
The Independent

Farm filmed dumping thousands of chickens killed in bird flu outbreak in open-air skips

Thousands of hens killed in the UK’s largest ever bird flu outbreak were poured into open-air skips for disposal in what was described as “an absolutely horrendous sight”.Critics of factory farming have predicted the disease will become more frequent and potentially mutate.It comes after a “very rare” case of bird flu was detected in a person in the UK, and the public was urged not to touch sick or dead birds.Animal welfare campaigners said the disposal, although necessary, involved leaving possibly infected birds in the open air, risking viruses spreading to the surrounding area.The footage, taken three days before...
AGRICULTURE
