Ja'Marr Chase's gloves heading to Hall of Fame

Cincinnati Bengals rookie Ja’Marr Chase, as a whole, is still a long ways away from being considered for enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

But his gloves have already made the trip.

Chase’s gloves that he wore in Week 17 are now on display in Canton, Ohio at the Hall. As Bengals fans are quite aware by now, that was the day Chase set a new NFL record for most receiving yards in a game by a rookie when he exploded for 266 yards in Cincinnati’s 34-31 win over the eventual No. 2 seed Kansas City Chiefs to clinch the AFC North.

Chase would finish with 1,455 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns and is now getting ready for his first NFL playoff game Saturday against the Las Vegas Raiders, a team in which he had just 32 yards on three catches but did have a touchdown against. And now, his gloves are on display for all to see when they walk the hallowed halls of Canton.