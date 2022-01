Arizona’s hourly minimum wage on Jan. 1 increased $0.75, which puts it at $12.80 after accounting for the previous year’s cost-of-living increase. The increase is in accordance with Proposition 206, which Arizona voters passed in 2016 and mandates the minimum rate that employers are allowed to pay in the state. Under the law, the minimum wage is adjusted on an annual basis in line with “the percentage increase as of August of the immediately preceding year over the level as of August of the previous year of the consumer price index…with the amount of the minimum wage increase rounded to the nearest multiple of five cents.”

