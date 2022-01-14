ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Thought for the Week: Success principles

By Rev. Gay Beauregard
Cover picture for the articleAs we celebrate a prosperous New Year, I’ve chosen Roy Eugene Davis’ book entitled “The Spiritual Basis of Real Prosperity” as our reference. This week we will look at the Eight Success Principles and how to put them to work for us. In a brief overview they are: #1 Inspiration –...

Thought for the Week: Prosperity is a choice

To have and experience a prosperous new year and life takes intention and is a personal choice. We humans have a tendency to become complacent and desire attachment to the status quo. But to live a prosperous (successful) life takes branching out into new vistas. It takes having a sense of purpose beyond the mundane day-to-day activities. Our circumstances are the effects of our past and present actions. That old saying still rings true: “If you always do what you’ve always done, you’ll always get what you’ve always had.”
Voices: If you’re using the Bible to condemn being gay, you’re reading it wrong

In one of the more bizarre stories of the week, a Christian couple have reportedly refused to allow a gay couple to view their home.Luke Main, 33, and his wife, Dr Joanna Brunker put their cottage up for sale with estate agency Purplebricks. Main and Brunker screened potential viewers by asking “Would you mind telling us a bit about your position and circumstances when you have a moment please?”You’d be forgiven for thinking this is a standard question about whether potential viewers have a property to sell, have a mortgage in place, or whether they’re just time-wasters fancying a nose...
Thought Leaders Share the Advice That Has Made Them Successful

They are authors, speakers, entrepreneurs. Some are a part of prestigious, well-known organizations. Others have built their own businesses from scratch. They come from all walks of life, but they share one remarkable talent: innovative thinking. They've all asked themselves the same questions you've asked yourself at some point or another.
Succession

Succession, HBO's biting satire of corporate power struggles at a family-run conservative media conglomerate, could have ended up just a simple parody of the Fox News empire—think Veep, but for the Murdochs. The show follows the trials and travails of the Roy family, led by the swaggering, profane, imperious Logan Roy, who is on his way out and looking for a successor. The primary candidates are his three children, Roman, Shiv, and Kendall, all supported by a rotating cast of high-level functionaries, some of whom might themselves be in line for the throne.
Philosophical working: The principles of Hoare Lea

When it comes to design, a clear vision is paramount. Reece Webb speaks with Kevin Luckhurst and Andrew Bullmore to find out how Hoare Lea’s vision drives innovation and creativity. Hoare Lea is a company with a long and illustrious history within the industry, noteworthy for its innovation and...
He will keep you in balance

A group of mortified onlookers watched from below as Philippe Petit walked on a wire, less than 1 inch in diameter, over 1,300 feet above in New York City. Philippe walked with precise steadiness using a balancing pole that was 39 feet long and weighed 31 pounds. This pole increases the rotational inertia of the artist, which allows more time to move his or her center of mass back to the desired position directly over the wire. If there was an unexpected breeze, Phillipe adjusted his balance with the pole.
Thought for the Week

We were traveling recently and I lamented to my wife, “Prayer is the most powerful tool a Christian’s has. But I really wonder how many Christians actually pray.” There is so much Scripture to affirm prayer. Why don’t we avail ourselves more? In one place Jesus tells people to enter their prayer closets, shut the door, and pray to God. Perhaps we do not pray because we think we do not have the right words for prayer. When you are alone with God, you can pray in whatever words you want to. I’d like to give an illustration from life and then one from Scripture: Suppose you are a child again. This is the very first time you have been big enough to go on a roller coaster. You are on the seat with your dad. You come to the very top of the big hill. You look over the side and ahead of you. There is suddenly no track. You can look down about a gazillion feet to the ground, terrified that is where you will land, on the ground. You scream “Ahhhhhhhhhh” and suddenly your father’s big arms wrap around you. You feel safe. He understood your “Ahhhhhhhhhh.” God, your heavenly Father also understands your scream of terror. The prayer closet, alone with God, is where you pray out your fears. He can protect you no matter what the danger. You need never doubt nor fear. God understands. The Scriptural reference is in Romans chapter eight. The Holy Spirit intercedes for us when we do not know how or what to pray. He lives inside the Christian and understands completely the feelings, frustrations, and anything else we feel. He connects with almighty God using groanings and words no human can utter or understand. God understands perfectly and can work out His will for our lives. We have come through nearly two years of a disease that seems to mutate frequently. It has a host of symptoms and seems to us no two cases are alike. It has bred fear. Many people want to tell us what to do to prevent or cure it but there seems no sure answer. I’d not be surprised if you wanted to scream out to God for help. In fact I think we should all get into our prayer closets every day. But this is not the only thing that brings fear into our lives. My guess is that for every reader there is a different but wild concoction of things to cause fear. Education, science, government, medicine, and a host of forces want to collectively say there is an answer. But the answer does not come from human logic, work, wisdom or human effort of any kind. We humans are pretty good at causing problems we cannot solve. Unfortunately we are also extremely stubborn and unwilling to admit we need divine help. Perhaps it is because we have been resisting God’s call to us for so long. Jesus said, “Come unto me all ye that labor and are heavy laden and I will give you rest.” We could impose other words there that will by no means negate this basic invitation. i.e. “Come unto me all ye that are fearful, frustrated, terrified, exhausted, and without hope and I will provide for you the hope and help you need that will save you.” Don’t doubt. Don’t wait. Don’t resist Him. His invitation has a time limit and we do not know what the time limit is. But the time limit does have a name. It is “Today.” Scripture says, “Today is the day of salvation. Today, do not harden your hearts as those of the past did.”
Thought for the Week

In a recent Bible Study, someone proposed we should “hate the sin but love the sinner.” I don’t know that this is actually a simple statement from Scripture but I do think it is a concept drawn from compilations of Scriptural teaching. Practicing to live this way is a real challenge. It is reasonable to hate sin. Sin is the root cause of everything bad. The end result of sin is death. Sin opposes God. God is all things good. Satan is the author of sin. Man is not sin’s author but mankind has gotten pretty good in the practicing of sin. Paul tells the Ephesian Church that we do not wrestle against flesh and blood, which would mean against humanity, but against spiritual wickedness of all sorts in all places. He then tells them to put on the whole armor of God, which will gain victory over sin and enable them to stand triumphant in the Day of Judgment. He also tells the Corinthian Church in his second letter (10:4) that the weapons he uses and of course the ones he recommends they use are not weapons fashioned by humans but by God. So, when you are wronged or harmed by a human, what should you do? Let me propose you take some time to respond. Some might suggest ‘counting to ten’. I think ten is a pretty low number. It may take considerably more time than that. If you are holding a ten-month-old baby and he socks you in the eye with his rattle, you will likely not punch him. If a ten-year-old child punches you in the eye, you will still likely restrain yourself but it might be harder. So you know punching back is not a requirement, not something you must do. No matter what pain is inflicted on you, you likely need to consider the one who is the cause. My guess is you will need to do something about it. You will likely seize the rattle from the ten-month-old. You will likely stand up so the ten-year-old cannot reach your eye. I know Jesus says if someone strikes you on the right cheek, turn the other to him. Seems to me it is not a requirement to give him another chance but a call to non-resistance. Your voice is a good first option. “What did you do that for?” His answer may give you a clue as to how to respond. It could have been an accident? It could be a miss-understanding? Either of these can give you opportunity to at least understand and frame the proper response. But if you understand he simply did it out of an evil motive from an evil heart. You need to prepare to accept that. A first response is not toward him, it is to pray and ask God for grace. It may well be you can reason with the striker or you can appease him in some way. A violent response will surely not be the right answer. You might not be able to come up with the right answer. In such a case, it is best to leave the judgment, even the punishment in God’s hands. In your prayer, I think it would be right and normal to ask God for protection. How you respond may have eternal consequences for him and for you as well. Extending grace and even forgiveness may seem the hardest. But it most likely will not bring shame on you. You may find he will regret his action. If he does you may win a friend or you may influence him positively for the future. Your response may even influence you to act more kindly toward others in the future. I am sure God has a reward for everyone who acts out of love and grace.
Thought for the Week

The whole problem with the world is that fools and fanatics are always so certain of themselves, and wiser people so full of doubts. If you have a positive thought you’d like us to print, please send or email it to us. Include author’s name, and your name and number, so we may contact you if we have any questions.
