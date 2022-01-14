Thought for the Week: Success principles

In a recent Bible Study, someone proposed we should “hate the sin but love the sinner.” I don’t know that this is actually a simple statement from Scripture but I do think it is a concept drawn from compilations of Scriptural teaching. Practicing to live this way is a real challenge. It is reasonable to hate sin. Sin is the root cause of everything bad. The end result of sin is death. Sin opposes God. God is all things good. Satan is the author of sin. Man is not sin’s author but mankind has gotten pretty good in the practicing of sin. Paul tells the Ephesian Church that we do not wrestle against flesh and blood, which would mean against humanity, but against spiritual wickedness of all sorts in all places. He then tells them to put on the whole armor of God, which will gain victory over sin and enable them to stand triumphant in the Day of Judgment. He also tells the Corinthian Church in his second letter (10:4) that the weapons he uses and of course the ones he recommends they use are not weapons fashioned by humans but by God. So, when you are wronged or harmed by a human, what should you do? Let me propose you take some time to respond. Some might suggest ‘counting to ten’. I think ten is a pretty low number. It may take considerably more time than that. If you are holding a ten-month-old baby and he socks you in the eye with his rattle, you will likely not punch him. If a ten-year-old child punches you in the eye, you will still likely restrain yourself but it might be harder. So you know punching back is not a requirement, not something you must do. No matter what pain is inflicted on you, you likely need to consider the one who is the cause. My guess is you will need to do something about it. You will likely seize the rattle from the ten-month-old. You will likely stand up so the ten-year-old cannot reach your eye. I know Jesus says if someone strikes you on the right cheek, turn the other to him. Seems to me it is not a requirement to give him another chance but a call to non-resistance. Your voice is a good first option. “What did you do that for?” His answer may give you a clue as to how to respond. It could have been an accident? It could be a miss-understanding? Either of these can give you opportunity to at least understand and frame the proper response. But if you understand he simply did it out of an evil motive from an evil heart. You need to prepare to accept that. A first response is not toward him, it is to pray and ask God for grace. It may well be you can reason with the striker or you can appease him in some way. A violent response will surely not be the right answer. You might not be able to come up with the right answer. In such a case, it is best to leave the judgment, even the punishment in God’s hands. In your prayer, I think it would be right and normal to ask God for protection. How you respond may have eternal consequences for him and for you as well. Extending grace and even forgiveness may seem the hardest. But it most likely will not bring shame on you. You may find he will regret his action. If he does you may win a friend or you may influence him positively for the future. Your response may even influence you to act more kindly toward others in the future. I am sure God has a reward for everyone who acts out of love and grace.

RELIGION ・ 1 DAY AGO