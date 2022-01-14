ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seahawks: These 3 players led the NFL in one stat for this season

By Tim Weaver
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
The Seattle Seahawks’ 2021 season didn’t go according to plan. That doesn’t mean there isn’t anything to celebrate, though. Several Seattle players deserve credit for their fine work during a hard year.

Here are three who led the NFL in at least one individual stat this season.

1

RB Rashaad Penny

Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

We begin with the man of the hour, who became the best running back in the sport out of virtually nowhere over the final month of the regular season. Rashaad Penny’s five-game run to end the year was the stuff of legend. Penny finished so strong that he ended up averaging 6.3 yards per rush attempt, tying him with Bills QB Josh Allen for the league lead. Penny also scored a career-high six touchdowns.

2

LB Jordyn Brooks

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Seattle’s defensive scheme asks a lot of its linebackers and they’re usually up to the task. Second-year defender Jordyn Brooks had a very busy season, even beating out Bobby Wagner for the team lead in combined tackles (184). Brooks also wound up leading the NFL in solo tackles, posting 110. Brooks also totaled 10 tackles for a loss and five passes defensed.

3

P Michael Dickson

(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

The Seahawks’ special teams unit had a quality season overall, especially their punting unit. A lot of the credit should go to Michael Dickson, who led the league in number of times pinning an opponent inside their own 20 yard line with 40. Dickson posted 3,895 yards on 83 punts (46.9 per attempt).

#Seahawks#Bills#American Football#The Seattle Seahawks#Rb Rashaad Penny#P Michael Dickson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

