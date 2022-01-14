Wheat Seeding Up Across the PNW

According to NASS, all wheat stocks dropped 43% from December 1st, 2020, to December 1st, 2021. Wheat stocks in Washington totaled 82.6 million bushels, down from 147 million bushels in storage a year earlier. Off-farm stocks were down 44%, while on-farm stocks were down 38% compared to the previous year. In Oregon, wheat stored in all positions totaled 21.1 million bushels, down from 38.2 million bushels a year ago. Off-farm stocks were down 43%, while on-farm stocks were down 53% compared to the previous year. Meanwhile, wheat stocks in Idaho dropped to 48.8 million bushels last month, down from the 84.7 million bushels reported in storage in 2020. Off-farm stocks were down 43%, while on-farm stocks were down 42% year-over-year. Nationally, wheat stocks topped out at 1.39 billion bushels, down from 1.70 billion bushels year-over-year. Off-farm stocks were down 8%, while on-farm stocks were down 43% compared to the previous year.
