Agriculture

Wheat Seeding Up Across the PNW

pnwag.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to NASS, wheat plantings increased 3% across the Pacific Northwest this year, while acres planted nationwide increased 2%. Idaho growers planted 760,000 acres of winter wheat for the 2022 crop, up 7% from 2021, and 6% above the 2020 crop. Oregon farmers increased their winter wheat acreage by 1%...

www.pnwag.net

agrinews-pubs.com

Increase in winter wheat acres

WASHINGTON — Winter wheat planted area for the 2022 U.S. harvest is estimated at 34.4 million acres, a 2% increase from last year and 13% higher than 2020. The Winter Wheat and Canola Seedings report released by the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Jan. 12 estimated soft red winter wheat planted area at 7.07 million acres, up 6% from last year.
INDIANA STATE
pnwag.net

PNW Wheat Stocks Drop 43% Year-Over-Year

According to NASS, all wheat stocks dropped 43% from December 1st, 2020, to December 1st, 2021. Wheat stocks in Washington totaled 82.6 million bushels, down from 147 million bushels in storage a year earlier. Off-farm stocks were down 44%, while on-farm stocks were down 38% compared to the previous year. In Oregon, wheat stored in all positions totaled 21.1 million bushels, down from 38.2 million bushels a year ago. Off-farm stocks were down 43%, while on-farm stocks were down 53% compared to the previous year. Meanwhile, wheat stocks in Idaho dropped to 48.8 million bushels last month, down from the 84.7 million bushels reported in storage in 2020. Off-farm stocks were down 43%, while on-farm stocks were down 42% year-over-year. Nationally, wheat stocks topped out at 1.39 billion bushels, down from 1.70 billion bushels year-over-year. Off-farm stocks were down 8%, while on-farm stocks were down 43% compared to the previous year.
AGRICULTURE
capitalpress.com

USDA: Northwest wheat stocks down 43%, winter wheat planting up 3%

Pacific Northwest wheat stocks are down about 43% compared to the same time last year, according to the USDA. Regional wheat industry representatives say that's to be expected. "The overall decline of 43% is about on par with the fact that we had a 47% drop in production," said Glen...
AGRICULTURE
pnwag.net

Waters Is Hopeful Cold Temperatures Will Help Farmers This Growing Season

The cold temperatures the Pacific Northwest saw to ring in the New Year may help farmers later this growing season. Washington State University’s Dr. Tim Waters says while those frigid temperatures will do little to the insect and disease population, the temps will disrupt where many of those pest like to live; volunteer potatoes.
WASHINGTON STATE
drgnews.com

Winter wheat acreage up in South Dakota compared to 2020

Winter wheat seeded area in South Dakota for 2022 is estimated at 830,000 acres, up from last year’s seeded area of 800,000 acres, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Access the national report for this release at: https://usda.library.cornell.edu/concern/publications/z890rt24s.
AGRICULTURE
pullmanradio.com

Winter Wheat Acreage Up In Washington & Idaho

The acreage of winter wheat seeded in Washington and Idaho is up from a year ago. The National Agricultural Statistics Service reports that Washington farmers have planted 1.8 million acres of winter wheat up 3% from a year ago. Idaho growers have 760,000 acres of winter wheat in the ground up 7% from a year ago.
WASHINGTON STATE
pnwag.net

Proper Storage Vital For PNW Grain Growers

It’s estimated that grain growers lose roughly $2.5 billion per year, nationwide, because of a lack of insect control during storage. To help Central Life Sciences has a host of products that can help Pacific Northwest growers fight off those pests. Richard Alford, Director of Sales Specialty at CLS, said the importance of storage is often overlooked. He said producers shouldn’t look at the bin as part of the supply chain, but rather as a bank.
AGRICULTURE
pnwag.net

Don’t Call It A Comeback

When the USDA released its January crop production report, one of the statistics that made USDA Chief Economist Seth Meyer sit up and take note, was the large increase in planted winter wheat acres. “Second year in a row that we’ve seen increasing wheat acres over a long-term decline. Have...
AGRICULTURE
pnwag.net

Expectations For Area Row Crops Mixed Into 2022

Today’s Northwest Farm Credit Services quarterly commodity snapshot series takes a look at row crops across the PNW. Bill Perry, Vice President at NWFCS, said their 12-month outlook projects that contract potato producers will be profitable. “Open potato returns are projected to be slightly profitable. The amount of uncontracted...
AGRICULTURE
pnwag.net

Oregon NRCS Looking To Keep Land In Production

Oregon’s NRCS is currently accepting applications for Agricultural Land Easements until February 4th. Easement Programs Specialist​, Chris Chapa, said ALE is one of two parts of the Ag conservation program and provides financial support to eligible partners to keep farm land in production. “Anyone can use ALE as...
OREGON STATE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Spring wheat production falls

The USDA says spring wheat production dropped sharply in 2021 as drought in the northern and northwestern U.S. Plains slashed yields. Production was 331.14 million bushels, a decrease of 256.365 million from 2020, with an average yield of 32.6 bushels per acre, a decline of 16 bushels on the year.
AGRICULTURE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Wheat up, corn, soybeans mixed ahead of USDA numbers

Wheat up, corn, soybeans mixed ahead of USDA numbers. Soybeans were mixed, with old crop up modestly and new crop down. CONAB lowered its outlook for Brazil by 1.6% to 140.5 million tons, still record large and more than what some were expecting, with a new USDA guess out Wednesday in the monthly supply and demand update. Production in Argentina is also being impacted by hot, dry weather, with the USDA’s attaché pegging production at 46.5 million tons. Ahead of those numbers Wednesday, analysts expect the USDA to lower outlooks for South America, with increases for domestic and quarterly stocks against a reduction for the world supply. The preliminary 2021 U.S. production total is expected to be 4.435 billion bushels, up slightly from the last guess. Those reports are all out at Noon Eastern/11 Central. Soybean meal was lower and bean oil was higher on the adjustment of product spreads. Tuesday morning, the USDA reported the sale of 100,000 tons of 2021/22 U.S. soybeans to Mexico.
AGRICULTURE
