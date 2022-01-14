Defense, consistency, and accountability driving Boston's recent winning play, according to Grant Williams

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics are on their second three-game winning streak of the 2021-22 NBA season while having clawed their way back to a .500 record to start the new year and second half of the NBA season off in earnest. But, by tying their modest win streak, have they truly turned a corner? Forward Grant Williams believes they have and pointed to three distinct tendencies he has seen in their play of late that tell him this Celtics team has made some important growth while speaking to the media after shootaround on Friday.

“I feel like the three biggest keys to our success recently has been not only our defense, as far as No. 1, just our consistency there,” began Williams.

“No. 2 (is) playing the right way on offense, both in the half-court and in transition,” he continued.

“When we do that, I think we’re it’s top two top three transition team or offensive team in the league. And that’s what we need to be in both categories, both offense, and defense.”

“Then lastly, just the humility and the confidence and ability to talk to guys,” explained the Tennessee product. “We’re able to hold each other accountable right now.”

“We’re able to not only just communicate not only frustrations, but communicate what we need to get better at … And everyone’s speaking out, which is what you want and what you want as a team because every voice is needed, and every voice is heard.”

Williams went on to explain how internal accountability has been a delicate but critical part of the team’s recent good play.

“As long as you make it easy, and we know that everything stays on the court and nothing’s ever personal, (holding each other accountable works),” he suggested.

“We know that we have each other’s backs. Just as much as we can get on one another we celebrate each other’s success. And that’s something we’re doing a lot more recently. You see you see the fun that we’re having, you see the joy that we have when a guy makes a play.”

Fans have appreciated the on-court product it has created as well, more so in the latest win over the Indiana Pacers than the junk fest that preceded it, but wins are wins this season, and internal growth coming with it is certainly nothing to sneeze at.

“That’s the key to success,” finished Williams, “and I feel like league that’s the key to success because the best teams tend to be the ones that (are) the most together and the most consistent.”

Consistency about something besides inconsistency is exactly what this team has been building, and tonight’s tilt with the Philadelphia 76ers will be the toughest test of the year to date of just how deep the roots this newfound footing actually has.

