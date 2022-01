The Galaxy S21 FE is one of Samsung’s latest victims to drop almost every accessory from the retail box. Samsung began shipping the phone to customers last week, and by this point, not many people were surprised that the Galaxy S21 FE doesn’t ship with a wall charger or a pair of wired earbuds in the box. It’s not the first Galaxy phone to have done this, and it won’t be the last. However, there’s one additional accessory that Samsung omitted from the Galaxy S21 FE retail box, and this one you might not expect. More specifically, Samsung’s done away with the pre-installed screen protector.

CELL PHONES ・ 3 DAYS AGO