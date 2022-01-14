ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Goldilocks and the Three Major Questions Cases

By Josh Blackman
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Recently, the Court has decided three cases that turn on the major questions doctrine: Alabama Association of Realtors, NFIB v. OSHA, and Biden v. Missouri. Each of these cases turn on whether Congress used sufficient language to delegate a power to executive...

OSHA's Vaccine Mandate Illustrates the Perils of Reflexively Deferring to Government Experts

When the Supreme Court blocked enforcement of the Biden administration's vaccinate-or-test rule for private employers last Thursday, the response from the three dissenters was familiar. Justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor, and Elena Kagan argued that courts should not override the judgment of the government experts who know best how to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.
NFIB v. OSHA, Would President Biden Veto a CRA Resolution for the OSHA Mandate?

In NFIB v. OSHA, the Supreme Court found that Congress did not plainly delegate the authority to enact the OSHA mandate. Of course, any application of the major questions doctrine is guesswork. It is impossible to go back in time and ask the 1970 Congress what they intended. But the Congressional Review Act provides the current Congress with an opportunity to opine on the issue.
Additional Thoughts on the Supreme Court's Covid-19 Mandate Decisions

The Supreme Court's decisions to stay the Occupational Safety and Health Administration vax-or-test emergency temporary standard yet allow the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services vaccine mandate for covered health care workers to go into force were not particularly surprising. Even though the CMS rule is more stringent in certain respects (in that it does not allow a test-and-mask exception from its vaccination requirement), it was clear from the beginning the OSHA rule represented a more aggressive assertion of agency authority and was thus more legally vulnerable. The Court's 5-4 split on the CMS rule was surprising (at least to me), and gives me reason to wonder whether the vaccine mandate for federal contractors will survive eventual Supreme Court review. Here are a few more observations.
COVID-19, Major Questions, and Pouring New Wine from Old Bottles

Friday's oral argument in NFIB v. Department of Labor, the legal challenge to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration's Emergency Temporary Standard mandating that large employers require their employees to get vaccinated or tested for COVID-19, highlighted some of the legal questions that arise when federal agencies use old statutory authority to address contemporary problems.
BREAKING: SCOTUS Stays OSHA Vax-or-Test Rule, Allows CMS Vaccine Mandate for Health Care Workers to Take Effect

In opinions released this afternoon, the Supreme Court split over two of the Biden Administration's COVID-19 mandates. By a vote of 6-3, in NFIB v. OSHA, the Court ruled against the Occupational Safety and Health Administration's Emergency Temporary Standard vax-or-test rule for large employers. Yet by a vote of 5-4, in Biden v. Missouri, the Court agreed to stay lower court injunctions against the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services vaccine mandate for Medicare and Medicaid service providers. Both opinions for the Court were per curiam.
Who Decides, Redux?

During oral arguments in NFIB v. OSHA, several Justices seemed to have Judge Sutton's new book on their minds. Justice Kagan asked, "who decides?" Justice Breyer asked, "Should it be that we decide?" Justice Kavanaugh "follow[ed] up on Justice Kagan's who decides question." Justice Gorsuch "return[ed] to the question of who decides." Who should decide the COVID mandate cases?
SCOTUS Cites F.4th!

At some point in mid-2021, WestLaw introduced F.4th--the fourth series of the Federal Reporter. And now, F.4th made it into the Supreme Court's cases. In Doe v. Mills, Justice Gorsuch's dissent cited the First Circuit's decision:. Maine's regulation sought to "protec[t]the health and safety of all Mainers, patients, andhealthcare workers...
Washington S. Ct. Upholds $18M Fine for Violating Campaign Disclosure Rules

From Chief Justice Steven Gonzalez's majority opinion in State v. Grocery Manufacturers Ass'n:. Voters have a right to know who funds their elections. To enforce that right, candidates and political committees are required to disclose their contributors or face a penalty for failing to do so. We are asked today whether the penalty for intentionally concealing the source of political contributions may be based on the amount concealed. We conclude that it may and accordingly affirm….
Court Strikes Down Montana Law Requiring Notice to Candidates About Certain Political Ads

From today's decision in Montana Citizens for Right to Work v. Mangan, decided today by Judge Donald Molloy (D. Mont.):. Montana's Clean Campaign Act … requires … political committees to contemporaneously provide a candidate with a copy of any campaign advertisement published within ten (10) days of an election if that advertisement refers to, but does not endorse, the candidate. The law does not pass constitutional muster….
The Important Choice of Law Questions Lurking in Tomorrow's Stolen-Pissarro Argument

Tomorrow the Supreme Court is supposed to hear argument in Cassirer v. Thyssen Bornemisza Collection Foundation. The facts are a somewhat dramatic story of a Pissarro painting looted by the Nazis that is now in a Spanish museum (here's a case preview by Suzanna Sherry). But the legal question presented is a technical question of choice of law: "Whether a federal court hearing state law claims brought under the [Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act] must apply the forum state's choice of law rules to determine what substantive law governs the claims at issue, or whether it may apply federal common law."
Balancing the Equities in the Vaccine Mandate Case

I don't have much to say about the merits of the challenge to the OSHA vaccine regulations, except that I prefer my statutory interpretation to be more textualist and my constitutional principles to be more forthrightly asserted. But like Richard Re, I was struck by the scant, and self-denying, reasoning when the Supreme Court got to the equitable considerations in whether to grant or deny a stay.
The Shadow Docket and the Rocket Docket: Losing Fast and Slow

In September, the Supreme Court granted certiorari in Ramirez v. Collier, and set a super-expedited briefing schedule. At the time, I wrote "the Justices moved a capital case from the shadow docket to the rocket docket." I think I was the first person to use the phrase "rocket docket" in the context. Over the past four months, the term has caught on, as the Justices have chosen to accelerate several cases rather than decide them summarily. In addition to Ramirez, the Court placed the S.B. 8 cases on the rocket docket. And the COVID mandate cases were given similar treatment. Here, the Justices have demonstrated that they can resolve high-profile cases in a very short-time frame. In my view, this experiment has been something of a success.
Wife of Supreme Court justice who praised Capitol rioters wants Cheney and Kinzinger out of GOP for investigating it

The wife of one of the Supreme Court justices who could be charged with deciding whether the House January 6th select committee can view Trump administration White House records has signed on to an open letter calling for the committee’s two Republican members to be ousted from the House GOP conference. Virginia “Ginny” Thomas, a longtime conservative activist and the wife of Justice Clarence Thomas, was one of more than 60 signatories to the open letter, which was organised by the pro-Trump Conservative Action Project and asks House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to “act immediately to remove” Reps Liz...
FBI agents arrive at Texas congressman’s home as he says he is co-operating with investigation

The Federal Bureau of Investigations has carried out a “court -authorised” search of Congressman Henry Cuellar’s home in Texas.The Democratic lawmaker says he will “fully cooperate in any investigation” after agents arrived at the property in Laredo, Texas.FBI spokesperson Rosanne Hughes confirmed their presence in the area “conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity” but would not give details on the investigation.“The FBI cannot provide further comment on an ongoing investigation,” she said.Representative Cuellar was first elected to the state’s 28th District in 2004, and previously served as a state legislator and Texas secretary of state.FBI still present at the home of...
