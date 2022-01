Alright that’s enough Eagles for now. Let’s get it back to the topic of transgender swimmers. Philly is ground zero for the latest controversy in this space, as Penn currently has an athlete named Lia Thomas who is outperforming her competition and breaking records in the process. Thomas transitioned in 2019 and did a year of testosterone suppressant treatment, which is required by the NCAA in order for biological men to compete on a women’s team. Thomas previously competed on Penn’s men’s team.

