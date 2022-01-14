ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Here's How Hot Earth Has Been Since You Were Born

By Digg Editors
digg.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn interactive look at the new...

digg.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

The Earth’s core is cooling surprisingly fast, scientists say – and it could tell us how our planet dies

The Earth’s core is cooling more quickly than we realised, scientists have found – and the discovery could have important implications for the future of our planet.The history of Earth has been one of gradually getting colder. Some 4.5 billion years ago, when it was young, its surface was just a deep ocean of violently hot magma; over time, that cooled down to form the crust that we walk on top of today.That process left behind a range of processes that keep our Earth active today, such as volcanoes and plate tectonics.But it remains a mystery exactly how fast it is...
SCIENCE
Houston Chronicle

Look up! A 3,451-foot asteroid will soon pass by Earth. Here's how you can see it.

A 3,451-foot asteroid is passing by Earth next week, and you might be able to see it with a backyard telescope. Asteroid (7482) 1994 PC1, with a diameter larger than two Empire State buildings stacked on top of each other, will pass roughly 1.2 million miles from the Earth on Tuesday Jan. 18 at 3:51 p.m. CST. The approach will be the closest for this asteroid for at least the next 200 years, according to EarthSky.org.
ASTRONOMY
PIX11

An Asteroid will pass close to Earth: Here’s what you need to know

NEW YORK (PIX11) — An asteroid estimated to be more than 3,400 feet wide will fly by Earth Tuesday night at about 48,000 mph. It’s expected to pass within 1.2 million miles of our planet. That’s the closest an asteroid has been to Earth since 1933. Dr. Denton Ebel, the curator of Earth and planetary […]
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth#Design#Temperature#Epic
ambcrypto.com

AVAX has been stuck in a range but here’s where you can buy in

Avalanche had been in steady decline from $104 to $80 last week, but in recent days it appeared to have formed a range. After a period of strong selling pressure since December, this range was a welcome sight as it indicated the possibility of an accumulation phase on lower timeframes. Bitcoin also appeared to slowly climb back above the $40.5k support, and this could see Avalanche perform well over the next few days.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
The Independent

Scientists finally have explanation for incredibly bright light that came from deep in space

Scientists say they finally have an explanation for a mystifying, bright blue light that came from deep in space.Three years ago, astronomers were stunned to see a bright blue flash that came out of the spiral arm of a distant galaxy, some 200 million light-years away.The initial detection of the event known as AT2018cow happened in June 2018, when it was seen by a survey in Hawaii, which quickly sent out global alerts to tell other telescopes to look towards it. They saw a bright flash 100 times brighter than the usual supernova, the brightest explosion humanity has seen.It...
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Saturn’s ‘Death Star’ moon could have an internal ocean full of water, study finds

Mimas – the tiny, innermost moon of Saturn that bears resemblance to the Death Star from Star Wars – may have an internal sub-surface ocean, a new study has suggested.The new research, published in the journal Icarus on Wednesday, assessed data from Nasa’s now-defunct Cassini spacecraft, and found that Mimas may have a “stealth” ocean of liquid water deep under its icy surface.In its waning days, Cassini identified some oscillations in the moon’s rotation, which researchers from the Southwest Research Institute (SwRI) in the US say indicates evidence of a geologically active body capable of supporting an internal ocean.Over the...
ASTRONOMY
digg.com

These Are The Biggest Hair Trends To Try In 2022

If you don't have one of these hair cuts, then you're doing 2022 completely wrong. To say Tony Rotundo's first oil change on his recently-acquired 1965 Plymouth Barracuda Formula S was a disaster would be an understatement.
HAIR CARE
digg.com

Where Are They Now: Flying Car Concepts From Just The Last Decade

Will flying cars ever happen? Probably not! But these companies are keeping the dream alive. Here's a brain teaser for you: scientists are suggesting spacetime may be made out of individual "spacetime pixels," instead of being smooth and continuous like it seems.
CARS
digg.com

This T-Shirt Helps Us Quickly Identify Other Weird Al Fans In A Crowd

If you can identify the "UHF" reference, we can definitely hang out. Weird Al is a joy, and "UHF" has aged incredibly well. Why not show off your love?. Available in eight sizes, so nearly everyone can find a tee that fits. Backed up by TeePublic's "Holy Shirt" quality guarantee.
APPAREL
MindBodyGreen

The Best Time To Stop Drinking Water For Better Sleep? It's Earlier Than You Think

It's common to place a glass of water at your bedside, just in case you feel thirsty during your wind-down routine—better to have water within arm's reach rather than leaving your cozy, warm bed to fill a cup. It turns out, though, drinking too much water before bed isn't such a good idea; it can actually affect your sleep quality. But how much is too much? And what's the exact cutoff time?
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy