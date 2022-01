Many of us dismissed emoji as a fad when they started to appear a few years back, but here we are in 2022 and emoji are increasingly the only way I want to communicate with people. Why say, "yes, I'll look at that" when you can just send a goofy picture of eyes? Your emoji communication will be leveling up in Chrome 98, featuring crisper lines and smaller files sizes. You can check them out today in the new beta.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 14 DAYS AGO