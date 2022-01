In 2018, Variety the Children's Charity of Illinois celebrated 75 years of helping kids with disabilities get out and experience the world. The organization, at 603 Rogers St., Downers Grove, offers a variety of programs to keep kids active, both physically and socially. Some programs offer adaptive equipment like bikes and wheelchairs so kids can take part in sports, while others offer communication and assistive devices.

DOWNERS GROVE, IL ・ 3 HOURS AGO