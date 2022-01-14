Netflix Partners with ATP and WTA Tours, Grand Slam Tournaments For Tennis Docuseries

Tennis fans, get ready to share a year in the life with some of the world’s best players. Today, Netflix announced that it’s teaming up with the Four Grand Slam tournaments, the ATP Tour, the WTA Tour, and ATP Media to craft an immersive docuseries beginning with 2022’s Australian Open.

The show is set to offer an unfiltered look at the top tennis players’ lives within the sport, in the same vein as Netflix’s 2019 racing docuseries Formula 1: Drive to Survive. According to the streamer, it will also be “the first sports program of its kind to provide an equal platform to men’s and women’s competitors of the sport, in keeping with the equal stage they share throughout the year.”

“Tennis is beloved all over the world, with high-stakes tournaments hopping across continents and athletes hailing from countless countries,” Brand Riegg, Netflix Vice President of Unscripted and Documentary Series, said in a statement to Decider. “Through this historic partnership… the series will be packed with rare access and rich personal stories that are sure to draw in longtime fans and new audiences alike.”

Yesterday (Jan. 13), Netflix also announced that it has partnered with PGA TOUR and golf’s major championships to create a docuseries following the lives of professional golfers across one season of gameplay. Similarly, the series will provide insider access to major events like the Players Championship and the FedExCup.

So, will Netflix become a new hotspot for all your behind-the-scenes sporting needs? Only time will tell.