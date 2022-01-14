ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Be prepared: What to do if your car gets buried by an avalanche

By Tamera Twitty tamera.twitty@outtherecolorado.com
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1afFFx_0dm1sCLm00
Photo Credit: zlisjak (iStock).

During snow season in Colorado, avalanche risk is something that any traveler should keep in mind, especially those in the backcountry. And yes, this even means those that are merely driving through.

Though it is not necessarily common for vehicles to be buried by avalanches, it does happen on occasion, including when multiple vehicles were struck by an avalanche on a busy stretch of I-70 in 2019 (video footage here).

Here are a few ways to make sure you survive if you ever find yourself in this position. These tips were provided by the Colorado Department of Transportation:

Stay in your vehicle and keep the windows rolled up

Don't try to open the doors or dig yourself out. If the avalanche occurred on a major roadway, it is likely that help is already on the way. Also, it is possible that another avalanche will happen shortly after the first, so inside of the vehicle is the safest place to be.

Turn off your vehicle

Since the snow will make it difficult for the car to ventilate, turn it off. This will help prevent carbon monoxide from filling the vehicle, which can be deadly.

Call for help on a cell phone

If you still have cellphone reception after the avalanche, call 9-1-1 immediately.

Plan ahead

Avalanches are not always predictable so you should be prepared during the winter season with additional food, water, warm clothes, and blankets in your car. Here's a list of more than a dozen items that you should pack for winter travel.

OTC Tip: Stay informed

Part of planning ahead means staying up-to-date with local news. For more information on avalanche conditions in Colorado, visit the Colorado Avalanche Information Center website. It's also important to pay attention to weather and travel alerts posted by the National Weather Service. Following local news sources, like OutThere Colorado, can also be helpful.

Comments / 0

Related
OutThere Colorado

LOOKING BACK: [VIDEO] Avalanche strikes vehicles on Colorado interstate

It's crucial to be aware of avalanche risk when entering Colorado's backcountry – whether you're headed deep into the wilderness or just passing through. It's very rare for major avalanches to hit open highways in Colorado, but it has happened before and it will happen again. While the risk is typically greater on high elevation mountain passes, sometimes risk can also spike on lower elevation roads, like Interstate 70.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Recovery of fallen climber closes canyon highway in Colorado

Publicly available details remain sparse on Wednesday afternoon after Highway 6 was closed through Clear Creek Canyon as teams responded to reports of a fallen climber. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, the mission is now considered a "recovery operation," which implies that the fallen subject is deceased. While...
GOLDEN, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Accidents
Local
Colorado Cars
OutThere Colorado

LOOKING BACK: Scorned wife starts massive Colorado wildfire by burning letter

Until 2020, the largest wildfire to ever occur in Colorado history was the 2002 Hayman Fire, which scorched 138,114 acres of land found approximately 35 miles northwest of Colorado Springs. The blaze destroyed 600 structures, including 133 homes, and killed six people, including five firefighters en route to fight the fire. By the time all was said and done, close to $40 million was spent fighting the blaze, which ultimately caused another $40 million in property damage. Who was to blame for the damage and despair? A US Forest Service technician named Terry Barton, who confessed to sparking a fire in a campfire ring near Lake George amid red flag conditions. To this day, some continue to debate her motive.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

The 9 'most dangerous' drives in Colorado, according to a local

As drivers new to Colorado's roads quickly learn, some routes are simply 'more dangerous' in this state. That's hard to say about most places around the country, where a road is a road and the most dangerous hazards encountered are other drivers. That's not the case in Colorado – there's treacherous weather to watch out for, steep grades that burn out brake pads, cliff drops that inch too close along narrow lanes, and more. ...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Avalanches#Colorado Avalanche#Weather#Accident
OutThere Colorado

Wolf attack results in another cow dead in Colorado, second cow maimed

Two more cows have been attacked by wolves in Colorado, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife. On the morning of January 18, CPW District Managers received a report of six wolves lurking on a ranch in the North Park area of Jackson County. Upon investigation, wolf tracks and wolf scat were found at the scene, along with two injured cows with wounds indicative of wolf depredation. The incident occurred on the same ranch where a cow was killed by wolves on December 19. ...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Dog trapped on frozen waterfall in Colorado

A missing dog was rescued on Saturday morning after being found trapped near the top of Treasure Falls in Pagosa Springs. Officers from the Archuleta County Sheriff's office responded to the scene after receiving several reports. Teams from the Upper San Juan Search & Rescue, and Wolf Creek Ski Area (Ski Patrol) were also involved in the rescue.
PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

In Colorado, cellphone users must opt-in to receive local emergency alerts. Here's how to do that.

Jan. 16—There's a renewed focus on how emergency notifications are sent to residents during wildfires, dangerous criminal situations and hazardous weather after Marshall fire evacuees complained about a lack of warning in the first hours of the Dec. 30 wildfire that killed at least one person and destroyed more than 1,100 homes and businesses. Boulder County evacuees have said a better notification system could have helped them save pets and family heirlooms as well as offered better guidance on escape routes from the fire's path. ...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
OutThere Colorado

Elk 'Rush Hour' stops traffic in Colorado

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) and the Eagle County Sheriff's office partnered up on Friday morning when a crossing herd of elk closed a road in Golden, Colorado. "Thanks for the patience as we closed down H6 to assist with the Elk 'Rush Hour', during our "Rush Hour" (8:05 am) Enjoy the view & be cautious!" the Eagle County Sheriff's office said in a tweet.
GOLDEN, CO
OutThere Colorado

"Brownout conditions" present in southeast Colorado, semi-truck toppled

More strong winds are hitting southeast Colorado on Friday, resulting in what Colorado State Patrol is calling "brownout conditions." Multiple highways have been impacted by the strong winds, which are blowing dust, tumbleweeds, and debris. This has created hazardous driving conditions, with strong winds also a cause for concern for high-profile vehicles, already having flipped at least one semi.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Colorado camping reservations get snatched up quickly: Plan now for June and early July

If you haven't been thinking about your camping reservations for this summer, better start making plans now. In fact, it may already be too late to reserve your favorite campground for Memorial Day weekend. Campground reservations for national parks, national forests and Colorado state parks can be made up to six months in advance. That means early birds have been able to make Memorial Day reservations since late November, and Fourth of July reservations have been available since last week. ...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Full report of deadly avalanche that killed two in Colorado released

"All of the fatal avalanche accidents we investigate are tragic events. We do our best to describe each one to help the people involved and the community as a whole better understand factors that may have contributed to the outcome. We offer these comments in the hope that it will help people avoid future avalanche accidents," wrote the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) in a report released on January 14 regarding a fatal accident that killed two Colorado Springs residents and their dog in the area of North Star Mountain along Hoosier Pass on January 8.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

History factors into bridge construction at Colorado Springs mountain park

As three vehicular bridges are being reconstructed in North Cheyenne Cañon Park, their historical significance is said to be considered. Generations of visitors have passed by the bridge walls of stone from the creek, the first of which was constructed in 1914, according to the park's 2018 master plan. These replaced wooden bridges from the days prior to the canyon opening to automobiles in 1917. The wood was "considered an unsightly contrast to the natural landscape," the master plan noted, while the stone was deemed fittingly rustic.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

Colorado State
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

OUR MISSION. To Inform. Inspire. Guide. WHO WE ARE. OutThere Colorado is a leading platform intent on inspiring people to seek meaningful experiences in the outdoors. Through a variety of highly shareable original content—including jaw-dropping video and photography, engaging articles, and immersive destination profiles—OutThere is building a rapidly growing national audience. OutThere’s engaging content drives users to create the experiences they seek beyond the device, helping them lead an informed, inspired, and experience-rich life outdoors. WHAT WE BELIEVE. We are about the trip and the trail. The pause button. Disconnecting so we can reconnect. We celebrate messy hair, dusty shoes, windows down, no wi-fi, road trips, the best burger, powder days and car camps. We are driven by our deep respect for our environment, and our passionate commitment to sustainable tourism and conservation. We believe in the right for everyone - from all backgrounds and cultures - to enjoy our natural world, and we believe that we must all do so responsibly. We seek to tell the best stories about the best places, but we feel a responsibility to educate our followers on how to tread lightly to preserve these special places for future generations. As a media company, we are leveraging our platform as an advocate to conserve our natural world in the interests of everyone today, tomorrow and generations from now.

 https://outtherecolorado.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy