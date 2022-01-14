Be prepared: What to do if your car gets buried by an avalanche

Photo Credit: zlisjak (iStock).

During snow season in Colorado, avalanche risk is something that any traveler should keep in mind, especially those in the backcountry. And yes, this even means those that are merely driving through.

Though it is not necessarily common for vehicles to be buried by avalanches, it does happen on occasion, including when multiple vehicles were struck by an avalanche on a busy stretch of I-70 in 2019 (video footage here).

Here are a few ways to make sure you survive if you ever find yourself in this position. These tips were provided by the Colorado Department of Transportation:

Stay in your vehicle and keep the windows rolled up

Don't try to open the doors or dig yourself out. If the avalanche occurred on a major roadway, it is likely that help is already on the way. Also, it is possible that another avalanche will happen shortly after the first, so inside of the vehicle is the safest place to be.

Turn off your vehicle

Since the snow will make it difficult for the car to ventilate, turn it off. This will help prevent carbon monoxide from filling the vehicle, which can be deadly.

Call for help on a cell phone

If you still have cellphone reception after the avalanche, call 9-1-1 immediately.

Plan ahead

Avalanches are not always predictable so you should be prepared during the winter season with additional food, water, warm clothes, and blankets in your car. Here's a list of more than a dozen items that you should pack for winter travel.

OTC Tip: Stay informed

Part of planning ahead means staying up-to-date with local news. For more information on avalanche conditions in Colorado, visit the Colorado Avalanche Information Center website. It's also important to pay attention to weather and travel alerts posted by the National Weather Service. Following local news sources, like OutThere Colorado, can also be helpful.