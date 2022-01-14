ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jason Aldean’s ‘Trouble With a Heartbreak’ Recalls His Early Breakup Ballads [Listen]

By Billy Dukes
 6 days ago
Jason Aldean blends two separate eras of his music with his new song, "Trouble With a Heartbreak." For the most part, the mid-tempo, rock-inspired power ballad recalls slower songs from his My Kinda Party and Night Train era, but there's a drop of R&B production that makes one think of They...

Jason Aldean Celebrates Winter’s Arrival at His Ranch With Adorable Snow Day Photos

When it comes to snowy days with the family, Jason Aldean doesn’t take anything for granted. The country singer got out with his kids to celebrate the snow. Down in Columbia, Tennessee at the Night Train Ranch, there was a blanket of snow. That same winter storm brought winter weather and traffic issues to states across the southeast including North Carolina, Virginia, and Kentucky. Things seemed a little more relaxed out on Aldean’s ranch, though.
Jason Aldean’s New Song Reflects His R&B Influence

Jason Aldean starts off the new year with the announcement of his next single “Trouble With A Heartbreak,” which is available alongside its new music video. Jason says of the new song, “The cool thing about putting out two parts of this record is having fans hear all the different influences I grew up on. This song hit me right when I heard it and reminded me of those bitter R&B breakup songs that take me back to riding through the backroads of Georgia.”
Luke Bryan on Vocal Rest Ahead of Crash My Playa Shows

Luke Bryan went a little too hard cheering for his favorite college football team on Monday (Jan. 10), and as a result, he has to keep quiet for awhile. The singer is on vocal rest ahead of four played shows at Crash My Playa next week. On Instagram, Bryan's wife...
Thomas Rhett’s ‘Where We Started’ Has a ‘Mind-Blowing’ Katy Perry Collab + a Song Inspired by Prison

"I think if songwriting is not based on the most honest truthfulness, then what's the point of saying it?" Thomas Rhett asked, rhetorically, on a recent Zoom call with media. Bare, specific truth-telling has always been a hallmark of Rhett's career, especially when it comes to opening up about his family and fatherhood in the lyrics of songs like "Life Changes" and "To the Guys That Date My Girls." So when his songwriting sessions over 2020 and 2021 started leading him away from the album he planned to make next — Country Again: Side B, the follow-up to Side A of that project, which came out last April — he went with it.
Carrie Underwood
Jason Aldean
Zac Brown
“Whiskey Sour”: Kane Brown dips into old-school country heartbreak with his fiddle-filled new ballad

Kane Brown finds bittersweet solace at the bottom of a glass in “Whiskey Sour,” his latest release. It’s a heartache ballad that tells the story of a couple who are on their way to the altar, but never make it. “So now I take my whiskey sour / Sitting barside after hours / Thinking how can I get over if the love was never ours?” Kane sings in the chorus.
Dierks Bentley Is Approaching His New Album With ‘Gratitude’ After Tough Two Years

When Dierks Bentley logs into a Zoom call with members of the Nashville media, he’s seated in the living room of a rustic cabin in Ashland City on the outskirts of Nashville, where he’s shooting the cover for his next album. It has those chic white walls that have become a staple in modern farmhouses, adorned with hanging cups in the kitchen and an antler lamp on the table sitting next to the singer. The aesthetic makes it clear that Bentley is going back to his country roots, approaching the new project with a renewed sense of appreciation for his career.
Matt James Teases Moving In With ‘Best Friend’ Rachael Kirkconnell: ‘We Live In The Moment’

Matt James is clearly smitten with Rachael Kirkconnell! The ‘Bachelor’ star gushed over his girlfriend while on the HollywoodLife Podcast!. We love, love! Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell have endured their share of ups and the downs, but the Bachelor Nation couple has risen above it all to make their relationship work. Just around what will be the couple’s one year anniversary, Matt James took the time to gush over Rachael while visiting the HollywoodLife Podcast. “We just like to live in the moment. We don’t let other people’s expectations of our relationship determine how we act and what we do and what we post and it’s been healthy for us,” he explained. “We spend so much time together. That’s really the key to getting to know somebody… listening. And when you’re with somebody, as often as we are, you get to learn so much about them, that it only strengthens the relationship.”
