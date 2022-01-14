ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Individuals linked to alleged Twitch Turkish money laundering ring arrested

gamesindustry.biz
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week Turkish police apprehended 40 individuals allegedly connected to a Twitch money laundering scheme. As reported by The Washington Post, this was sparked by October 2021's Twitch data hack which revealed sensitive information including the details of creators' payout. Attention was drawn to Turkish streamers with...

www.gamesindustry.biz

Comments / 0

Related
Pitchfork

Bizzy Banks Arrested on Drugs, Weapons, Money Laundering Charges

Bizzy Banks—a burgeoning rap star in the Brooklyn drill scene—was arrested on Friday, January 7, at his home in Hackensack, New Jersey. He was booked on weapon, drug, and money laundering charges, the Daily Voice reports and public jail records confirm. During a SWAT team raid of the rapper’s apartment, police reportedly found a loaded gun and two pounds of marijuana. Banks is being held at the Bergen County Jail and is awaiting a court appearance. When reached by Pitchfork, Banks’ representatives declined to comment on the matter.
HACKENSACK, NJ
Washington Post

Turkish police detain 40 people over Twitch streamer money laundering scheme

Turkish police detained 40 people last week in relation to an alleged money laundering scheme perpetrated on the streaming platform Twitch, the latest instance of a video game ecosystem being appropriated for purposes of fraud. With over 9 million user-created channels, Twitch does not lack for nooks and crannies in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
SVG

The Twitch Money Laundering Scandal Explained

Twitch is a hub of community creation for many people where viewers can tune in to watch their favorite personalities play video games or even take part in everyday tasks. While there's no shortage of streamers like NickMercs, slamming viewers for trash-talking during "Call of Duty: Warzone" streams, or popular individuals like Amouranth conquering Twitch's non-gaming categories, scammers recently used the platform to further a money-laundering scheme. When all was said and done, almost $10 million had passed through the platform — but Twitch isn't content to sit idly by and let others take advantage of the service.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Money Laundering#Real Money#Credit Card#Turkish#The Washington Post#Bits
Gephardt Daily

Calvin Curtis jailed in federal fraud, money laundering case

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Calvin Curtis, who pleaded guilty in a federal wire fraud and money laundering case, was arrested in Salt Lake City Thursday by FBI agents, with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service. Curtis had been on pre-trial release since Nov....
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitch
Sioux City Journal

Albert City woman gets 30 days prison for money laundering

SIOUX CITY -- An Albert City, Iowa, woman who smuggled and trafficked counterfeit goods was sentenced Tuesday to 30 days in federal prison.. Yesenia Ledesma-Ledezma, 23, pleaded guilty in August in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of money laundering. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Ledesma-Ledezma...
SIOUX CITY, IA
KVIA

Ex-New Mexico tax employee pleads guilty to money laundering

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (AP) — A former New Mexico Taxation and Revenue employee has pleaded guilty to wire fraud, identity theft and money laundering. Prosecutors say 45-year-old George Martinez of Albuquerque was indicted by a federal grand jury last March. They say Martinez pleaded guilty Wednesday to 42 counts each of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft and six counts of money laundering. According to the indictment, Martinez was accused of using his position as a unit manager at the New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department to fraudulently alter tax refunds and direct nearly $690,00 to bank accounts that he controlled between May 2011 and July 2018. Prosecutors say Martinez faces up to 32 years in prison when he’s sentenced.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Times of San Diego

Man Sentenced to Prison for Sinaloa Cartel Trafficking, Money Laundering

A man who trafficked drugs and laundered money for the Sinaloa Cartel has been sentenced to more than 15 years in prison, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Tuesday. Prosecutors say Roberto Gallegos-Lechuga, 39, of Sinaloa, coordinated and supervised cocaine, methamphetamine and heroin smuggling operations that took “multi-kilogram quantities” of drugs from Mexico into the United States. He also oversaw the smuggling of drug proceeds back into Mexico, which included supervising couriers who smuggled “hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash at a time,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.
SAN DIEGO, CA
oc-breeze.com

Authorities seek two fugitives named in new indictment alleging illegal money transfer business linked to romance scams

A federal grand jury indictment returned this week charges two Chinese nationals with operating an illegal money transfer business that moved funds from the China to the United States, in some cases using proceeds of romance scams to provide money to their U.S.-based customers. A four-count superseding indictment filed Wednesday...
WEST COVINA, CA
Shore News Network

Two Everett Men Sentenced for Money Laundering Conspiracy

BOSTON – Two Everett men were sentenced today for their participation in a scheme to launder money that was fraudulently obtained from customer bank accounts. Lindsley J. Georges, 27, and Dave Guillaume, 24, were each sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Allison D. Burroughs to time served and three years of supervised release, with six months spent in home confinement. Georges and Guillaume were also ordered to pay restitution in the amounts of $667,243 and $457,243, respectively. On Sept. 1, 2021, the defendants pleaded guilty to one count each of money laundering conspiracy.
BOSTON, MA
BET

Female ‘Prison Bae’ Sets Social Media On Fire With Her Pictures

An incarcerated woman shared her prison photo over the Christmas holiday and has attracted tons of suitors online. “Merry Christmas from the Pretty Gangsta, #FreeMe #FreeNyla,” the Dec. 25 post from Nyla Murrell’s Facebook account said. By Tuesday (Dec. 28), it received more than 10,000 likes and over 4,600 shares.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

Influencer Who Dated Drug Dealers Was Just Arrested With 169 Baggies of Cocaine

MEXICO CITY — A reality TV star and aspiring reggaetón artist was arrested in Mexico City on Monday in a stolen car with over 150 bags of cocaine. Gabriela Castillo, 26, has been publicly linked romantically to multiple well-known gangsters in the Mexican capital in the past and was detained this week alongside an alleged member of a car theft ring, according to local media.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Prince Andrew Now Claims Rape Accuser Can’t Sue Because She Actually Lives in Australia

In his latest effort to get Virginia Giuffre’s lawsuit against him tossed, Prince Andrew claims that she cannot sue him in U.S. courts because she actually lives in Australia. In a motion filed today, Andrew’s defense team argues that Giuffre’s domestic claim to Colorado, where the suit was filed, is tenuous since she has not lived there since 2019, two years before she filed the ongoing suit alleging Andrew sexually assaulted her when she was a minor. The motion also claims that Giuffre had an Australian driver’s license and was living in Perth with her family when she stepped forward with the suit. The defense team cites court documents from Giuffre’s 2016 suit against Ghislaine Maxwell, in which Giuffre claims that though she moved to her mother’s town of Penrose, Colorado, in 2015, she only lived there “part of the year” before returning to Australia. The documents also include her testimony that her mother was the only person she knew in the town. In his challenge to Giuffre’s true domicile, and whether or not the state of Colorado has jurisdiction over the case, Andrew has requested that Giuffre submit a “two-hour remote deposition limited to the issue of her domicile.”
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy