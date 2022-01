When Max Holloway was forced to pull out of the next featherweight title fight, former two-division champion Henry Cejudo campaigned aggressively for the chance to become the UFC’s first three-division champion. Unfortunately for Cejudo, UFC President Dana White flatly refused to even consider “Triple C” for a featherweight title shot, saying that it made no sense for a fighter who isn’t a featherweight and who has been retired for nearly two years. Well, Cejudo may have figured a way around that second part, if the UFC is willing to open up the checkbook, that is.

