Packers LB De'Vondre Campbell named first-team All-Pro in 2021

 5 days ago
Green Bay Packers linebacker De’Vondre Campbell was named a first-team All-Pro for the 2021 NFL season by the Associated Press.

Campbell, who recorded 146 total tackles and made big play after big play for the Packers defense, received 18 of the possible 50 votes for first-team All-Pro. Micah Parsons of the Dallas Cowboys (46 votes) and Darius Leonard of the Indianapolis Colts (44) were voted as the other two linebackers on the first-team All-Pro team in 2021.

This is Campbell’s first All-Pro selection. A sixth-year veteran, Campbell signed a one-year deal to join the Packers in June after spending five years with the Atlanta Falcons and Arizona Cardinals.

Campbell finished the season ranked third in solo tackles (102) and seventh in total tackles. He missed just four tackles and had the lowest missed tackle percentage (2.9) among linebackers, per Pro Football Focus.

Campbell also delivered two sacks, two interceptions, two forced fumbles, 10 pressures, five pass breakups and six tackles for loss.

Among his biggest plays: a fourth-quarter interception of Jared Goff in Week 2, a fumble recovery in the fourth quarter in Week 3, a fourth-down tackle against JuJu Smith-Schuster in Week 4, an interception of Joe Burrow in overtime in Week 5, a forced fumble on fourth down in Week 7, a sack of Tyler Huntley on fourth down in Week 15.

Campbell had at least 10 tackles in six of 16 games.

In terms of overall grade, Campbell was the highest-graded off-ball linebacker at Pro Football Focus in 2021.

Campbell is the Packers’ first linebacker to be voted to the first-team All-Pro team since Ray Nitschke in 1966.

The Packers had three first-team All-Pros in 2021.

NFL
