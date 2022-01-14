ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Predator’ Screenwriters Settle Copyright Dispute With Disney

By Claire Epting
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The copyright lawsuit between the screenwriters of the 1987 movie Predator and Disney’s 20th Century Studios has come to an end. Brothers John and Jim Thomas and Disney have agreed to a confidential settlement in order to drop the lawsuit over rights to the script. “All of the...

