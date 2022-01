UPDATE: the music video has been released as well. Chris Brown is officially back to music with his brand new single ‘Iffy’. The singer had initially announced the song shortly after we entered 2022 with a short snippet and artwork on his Instagram. ‘Iffy’ serves as the lead single from the hitmaker’s anticipated new album, Breezy. The album will serve as the follow his hit album from 2019, Indigo, which spawned the smash single ‘No Guidance’ featuring Drake.

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO