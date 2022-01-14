Fortnite: How to Find a Tornado

Stealth games are constantly lauded as having intricate and unique systems to allow players to maneuver their ways through missions covertly. Whether it’s Metal Gear Solid or Dishonored, this feeling of being hidden from sight is integral to many titles. Most recently, IO interactive has been doing its best to keep up with Hitman content. After releasing the first in 2016, IO Interactive set down a new trilogy for their rebooted series. Pitting Agent 47 in more ludicrous scenarios than before, this new series would bring the franchise to some unseen heights for a long time. After announcing the Hitman 3 year 2 DLC, IO Interactive is looking to bring the Hitman experience to more players. Bridging their existing content with a new package deal certainly entices players to try out the esteemed assassin game. Announced via Twitter, IO Interactive is releasing Hitman Trilogy, a brand new compilation including Hitman 1-3 set to release for Steam, PlayStation, and Xbox Game Pass.
