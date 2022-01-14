Fortnite: How to Find a Tornado

Real-time strategy games have been in an interesting foothold for the last few years. With releases and titles like Humankind and Crusader Kings 3. These games all playmate themselves on their shared world dynamic, which invites competition between different users and play styles. While many of the games recently released in the genre pride themselves on being unique, one such game transforms the genre into something special. Blending real-time and turn-based strategy stylized Dune: Spice Wars in a unique way. After being announced for PC just over a month ago, developer Shiro Games have released some more information. Detailing most of the title’s info and gameplay, Shiro Games posted a brand new FAQ to their Steam page. Updating prospective players and fans, Dune: Spice Wars will be releasing in early access later this year but without multiplayer or campaign.

