ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Boxer Contact Exchange Sync with native Samsung Contact App

By Androide8
vmware.com
 7 days ago

We use your Boxer app on our smartphones. This is rolled out to the smartphones via the Workspace ONE UEM server. In the settings, we have preconfigured the Exchange server and the user name for...

communities.vmware.com

Comments / 0

Related
vmware.com

MP4H 1.2 Plugin - Issues with Memory usage on Connection Servers

Good Day - We recently had to upgrade to vROPS 8.6.2 as a result of Log4J so we transitioned from the old 6.7.1 Horizon Plugins (VROPS 8.2) to MP4H 1.2. Has anyone else experienced issue with the target Horizon Connection servers RAM utilization spiking causing the connection server to become unresponsive?
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Horizon Client 8.4 for Windows 10 Fails to Launch

I just installed Horizon Client 8.4.0.28290. When I attempt to launch the program, it fails immediately without presenting any interface. Checking Windows Event Log, I found that the failure occurs in coreclr.dll, version: 5.0.1221.52207. The full Event Log entry follows. Any assistance would be appreciated greatly. Faulting application name: vmware-view.exe,...
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

M1 Fusion tech preview 30 days license expiry

I installed M1 fusion preview a month ago. Starting today, I got a warning message that license is expiring in a day. I expected it to be 120 days based on previous post[1]..right? I did install a normal version of fusion (which I uninstalled) before i installed m1 fusion preview. Could that be causing it to expire in 30 days? I checked that this file exists /Library/Preferences/VMware\ Fusion/license-fusion-120-e4-202001. I tried adding license from this file but it didn't work. What am i doing wrong? Or do I need a license for m1 preview? Would it work if I buy it?
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Host and NAT virtual network adapters are registered on "unknown network" with public network profil

I noticed that an update for vmware workstation was recently released, so I had gotten my hopes that, maybe, just maybe the bug (until proven otherwise) that I had reported had been fixed. Beyond disappointed to find that it has not been resolved. So, I guess I need to create another making VMware aware of the issue. Which I am more than willing and able to do as many times as needed until this is addressed.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone#The Boxer#Smart Phone#Workspace One#Exchange Account
vmware.com

VM not listed in Tabs after VM is launched during WIndows startup

Re: Workstation Pro on Windows 10. (Ubuntu 20 server VM) I have a VM launch upon WINdows 10 startup. I have used Win10 Task Scheduler to trigger a simple command script which essentially contains "PATH_TO_MY\vmrun.exe" start "PATH_TO_MY\vmServer.vmx" — I am not using any "nogui" options. All that is working...
COMPUTERS
BGR.com

Samsung confirms Galaxy S22 launch event and teases Note rebirth

Don't Miss: Thursday’s deals: KN95 masks, $15 Sonicare toothbrush, major Anker sale, more The first few months of the year belong to the newest Samsung flagship when it comes to hype and anticipation. Like its predecessors, the Galaxy S22 series is seeing similar buzz ahead of its mid-February launch. But unlike other Galaxy S versions, this time, it’s very different. Rumors say the Galaxy S22 Ultra will be the first Galaxy S model with a built-in S stylus. It’ll be the Note 22 equivalent that some buyers have been waiting for. And Samsung just went ahead and confirmed that the Galaxy...
TECHNOLOGY
vmware.com

Horizon Desktop Download tab not working

After some troubleshooting I was finally able to get the download tab enabled in the first place. I ended up having to apply from a GPO instead of using GPO from within DEM, if someone has ran into this before and was able to get the download tab enabled using DEM let me know. I want to try and keep as much configuration/customizations in DEM as possible.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

How to configure VMware in macbook Pro For the first time Withe Working printer

Https://docs.vmware.com/en/VMware-Fusion/12/com.vmware.fusion.using.doc/GUID-31A9261D-A8AB-490D-99E1... My personal preference is to use the network printing capabilities from within the guest operating system. Most printers today are not directly connected to a host. The configuration process would be similar to how you would do it if you had a physical computer on the network. However this...
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
The Independent

Google users complain its Assistant has changed its white noise and is disturbing their children’s sleep

Google has changed its white noise, users have complained – and it has left children unable to sleep and adults confused.The Google Assistant inside products like its small Home speakers offers a range of different ambient sounds, aimed at relaxing, sleeping or other users. One of those is white noise, which users can ask to play if they want help with concentrating or drifting off.But users say that the sound itself appears to have changed, and it is leaving them the opposite of relaxed.“Been using the white noise ambient sound to help sleep and noticed last night the sound had been...
TECHNOLOGY
vmware.com

Bug: Issue with Workstation 16.2.1 and multiple streaming USB devices

I'm running VMWare Workstation 16.2.1 on a Windows 10 machine (21H1). Recently, I picked up a new Elgato Wave:3 microphone that I'm using in a couple of my VMs (Win10 and Win11) for voice calls, along with a Logitech C920 camera. I think I've discovered a bug with this version of Workstation where having more than one streaming USB device connected will cause a repeated disconnect/reconnect loop to occur. The steps to reproduce this are simple:
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

/mnt/hgfs does not get mounted after reboots for shared folders

I am running VMware Fusion 12.2.1 on macOS Monterey 12.1 on an Intel MBP and have a CentOS 7.9.2009 VM guest. When I enable Shared Folders they don't stay mounted under /mnt/hgfs after suspend/reboots of the guest OS; have to disable and re-enable Shared Folders for the directories to get mounted again.
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Workstation 16.1.2 Pro, under Windows 11 host, Windows guest in VM crashes on startup

This Reddit post sums up this issue well: https://www.reddit.com/r/vmware/comments/ph590g/vm_does_not_start_on_workstation_1612_pro_windows/. Basically using Workstation Pro 16.1.2 on a Windows 11 host, if you create a Windows guest VM, and the host system has Hyper-V enabled in any form (in my case its present because I have WSL2 enabled in the host), and if you have more than one processor and/or one core per processor selected for the guest, the Windows guest VM crashes at boot:
COMPUTERS
SPY

The Best Ring Lights for More Flattering Lighting in Zoom Meetings, Social Media & Selfies

Table of Contents Best Ring Lights for Video Conferences Best Ring Lights for Social Media & Livestreaming Best Ring Lights for Professional Video and Photography If you examine the photos that ring light retailers use to promote their products, you might think that the only people who put these devices to use are young models obsessed with taking the perfect bathroom mirror selfie. And, sure, social media mavens definitely depend on ring lights for their social media content. But in the age of ubiquitous video conferences and remote work, the ring light serves many masters. For the vain among us, a ring light provides an...
ELECTRONICS
vmware.com

Auto Network Bridging consistently stymied by Hyper-V switches

I'm running Workstation on top of Hyper-V (out of necessity; I can't turn it off), which means Hyper-V creates various virtual switches dynamically on boot. Workstation seems to love trying to use these for my guests' network connectivity when I choose "automatic bridging", meaning my VMs can't get online. I can uncheck all of the Hyper-V switches, and everything works fine again, but then the next time I reboot, Windows freshly recreates those switches, and Workstation forgets I unchecked them. Could Workstation be updated to ignore those switches? There's no reason to ever select them for automatic bridging.
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Re: Controling inside a virtual machine

I was wondering if i'm able to control what is happening inside virtual machines like anything being deleted or what the user is writing i already looked on live optics but it doesn't offer what i want actually i hope anyone can help. thank you. 0 Kudos. 4 Replies. vSphere...
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Fusion drained battery Macbook Pro when it's in sleep mode

I have been using Fusion for about 4 years. I recently found that it often drained my MacBook Pro's battery during night when the laptop is in sleep mode. This didn't happen in the past (at least not very often). I wonder if anyone observes similar issues and have any suggestions?
COMPUTERS
Robb Report

Watch: This Robotic Arm Can Do Everything From Laser Engraving to Stirring Your Soup

We could all use an extra pair of hands around the house. So concluded Huenit, a South Korean startup that has designed a robotic arm to help you with an array of creative tasks and household chores. The company’s eponymous bot, which was launched on Indiegogo last December and will be rolling out to consumers in July, combines advanced artificial intelligence with a nifty modular arm to execute complex activities with speed and precision. It can do everything from film video content to 3-D print a prototype. The AI camera, which is kind of like the bot’s brain, can capture 30 frames...
ENGINEERING
vmware.com

VM network setting wipe out

Recently i tried to update VM tool version for windows server from version 11297 to 11365. What happen was, all the nic card setting has been wipe out. From static it was changed to DHCP. Even manually i add the ip, the nic card was not working. Then i need...
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Re: unable to run vSAN failure testing

Am testing a vSAN Hybrid Cluster running 7.0U2 but I cannot inject commands with using the following and replacing the disk name with a a valid disk that resides on the respective Host I am ssh'd to. ( I also verified the naa is correct by running vdq -Hi command)
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy