Boxer Contact Exchange Sync with native Samsung Contact App

I'm running Workstation on top of Hyper-V (out of necessity; I can't turn it off), which means Hyper-V creates various virtual switches dynamically on boot. Workstation seems to love trying to use these for my guests' network connectivity when I choose "automatic bridging", meaning my VMs can't get online. I can uncheck all of the Hyper-V switches, and everything works fine again, but then the next time I reboot, Windows freshly recreates those switches, and Workstation forgets I unchecked them. Could Workstation be updated to ignore those switches? There's no reason to ever select them for automatic bridging.
