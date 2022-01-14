It’s a Wonderful Life ... Every life is special

"Wow" It is amazing to be here with my dad whom I have missed so much, Grandma & Grandpa, Uncle Jim, Aunt Dot, Uncle Harvey, Aunt Lillian, Aunt Lucille, and Aunt Thelma and so many countless others have welcomed me. Yet, I am here! That is not to say that I don't miss all of you, I do. You know, it was time for me to leave. It was hard but now I realize it was necessary. Just like many of you, I prayed and thought that God was going to heal me and allow me to remain on earth. He saw fit to heal me and bring me home to be with him. So, it was somewhat of a bittersweet moment. I was overjoyed to be with my father, yet I knew that I wouldn't be able to see you all again for a while.

