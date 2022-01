Editor's note: We asked Glenbrook North band co-directors Alex Baxmeyer and Dan Briggs to help us kick off a new-to-us feature -- co-opted from our parent publication, the Daily Herald -- called Straight from the Source. The occasional series gives a behind-the-scenes look at interesting people, places, organizations and situations from the best place possible: A firsthand account. Baxmeyer and Briggs not only graciously agreed to participate, they also enlisted the help of band members and a parent to talk about their experiences as part of the musical family. If you have any suggestions for a future Straight from the Source feature, email mshamie@dailyherald.com.

