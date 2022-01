Q: My daughter bought a townhouse and closed in May. The homeowners association supplied its information just three days before closing in a faxed document that was difficult to read and did not address any work to be done. Now, six months later, the homeowners association has issued a directive requiring improvements to be made to the unit per a notice sent to homeowners several weeks or months (either March or April) prior to the unit being put on the market.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 12 DAYS AGO