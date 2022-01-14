The Best Way to Cook White Beets

Farmer's markets are fun places to find unusual vegetables — from exotic imports to variations on familiar favorites. White beets (aka sugar beets) fall into the second category. They may be a different color from regular beets, but white beets are cooked in the same ways, providing an appealingly different winter vegetable.

1. Boiling

A standard cooking method for beets is boiling, and it's every bit as useful for white beets as red. They can be eaten fresh and hot or set aside for further preparation .

Leave an inch or so of the stems in place at the leaf end and 1/2 inch to 3/4 inch of the slender taproot, to prevent flavor loss while they're cooking. Clean the beets under cold running water. Simmer them at just below a boil until they're tender enough for the tip of a paring knife to penetrate them easily. The skins peel off easily once they're cooked, leaving the smooth, round beet.

2. Roasting

A second common preparation method entails roasting the beets . This works best if you sort the beets by size, grouping them with others of roughly the same dimensions. Roasting concentrates and intensifies the beets' flavor.

Wrap beets of comparable size in a double layer of aluminum foil and bake them at 425 degrees Fahrenheit until they're slightly soft when squeezed inside their foil. Small beets can take as few as 20 to 25 minutes, while larger specimens might need an hour or more. Peel the beets once they're cool enough to handle.

A Few Alternative Methods

Most cooking instructions for beets recommend cooking them whole, in part to avoid loss of flavor and in part to prevent the juice from staining everything in sight. That's not an issue with white beets, so feel free to peel and cut them.

Slices or wedges of white beet can be steamed or cooked in the microwave or added to pot roast as part of its vegetable accompaniment. Another option involves cooking the beets in a pressure cooker, which dramatically shortens the cooking time. Sliced beets can be fully cooked in as little as four minutes, while large whole beets might require 20 minutes.

Small and Large

You'll commonly see white beets in two versions, smooth-skinned baby beets — often sold with their greens attached — and oversized, rough-skinned large beets. Baby white beets are an early-season vegetable, quick to boil, steam or roast.

The larger version is a winter-storage vegetable , just as mild and somewhat sweeter. Big winter beets are often most convenient to cook after cutting. Both kinds can be eaten hot as soon as they're finished, or the initial cooking can be viewed simply as advance preparation.

Cooked white beets can be cut and added to soups or stir-fries , seasoned or marinated as a salad vegetable, or caramelized in an oven or skillet to deepen and accentuate their sweetness.