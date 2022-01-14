ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

The Best Way to Cook White Beets

By Fred Decker
LIVESTRONG.com
LIVESTRONG.com
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cNpx0_0dm1X6SQ00

Farmer's markets are fun places to find unusual vegetables — from exotic imports to variations on familiar favorites. White beets (aka sugar beets) fall into the second category. They may be a different color from regular beets, but white beets are cooked in the same ways, providing an appealingly different winter vegetable.

1. Boiling

A standard cooking method for beets is boiling, and it's every bit as useful for white beets as red. They can be eaten fresh and hot or set aside for further preparation .

  1. Leave an inch or so of the stems in place at the leaf end and 1/2 inch to 3/4 inch of the slender taproot, to prevent flavor loss while they're cooking.
  2. Clean the beets under cold running water.
  3. Simmer them at just below a boil until they're tender enough for the tip of a paring knife to penetrate them easily. The skins peel off easily once they're cooked, leaving the smooth, round beet.

2. Roasting

A second common preparation method entails roasting the beets . This works best if you sort the beets by size, grouping them with others of roughly the same dimensions. Roasting concentrates and intensifies the beets' flavor.

  1. Wrap beets of comparable size in a double layer of aluminum foil and bake them at 425 degrees Fahrenheit until they're slightly soft when squeezed inside their foil.
  2. Small beets can take as few as 20 to 25 minutes, while larger specimens might need an hour or more.
  3. Peel the beets once they're cool enough to handle.

A Few Alternative Methods

Most cooking instructions for beets recommend cooking them whole, in part to avoid loss of flavor and in part to prevent the juice from staining everything in sight. That's not an issue with white beets, so feel free to peel and cut them.

Slices or wedges of white beet can be steamed or cooked in the microwave or added to pot roast as part of its vegetable accompaniment. Another option involves cooking the beets in a pressure cooker, which dramatically shortens the cooking time. Sliced beets can be fully cooked in as little as four minutes, while large whole beets might require 20 minutes.

Small and Large

You'll commonly see white beets in two versions, smooth-skinned baby beets — often sold with their greens attached — and oversized, rough-skinned large beets. Baby white beets are an early-season vegetable, quick to boil, steam or roast.

The larger version is a winter-storage vegetable , just as mild and somewhat sweeter. Big winter beets are often most convenient to cook after cutting. Both kinds can be eaten hot as soon as they're finished, or the initial cooking can be viewed simply as advance preparation.

Cooked white beets can be cut and added to soups or stir-fries , seasoned or marinated as a salad vegetable, or caramelized in an oven or skillet to deepen and accentuate their sweetness.

Comments / 0

Related
LIVESTRONG.com

How Bad Is It Really to Eat Cheese Every Day?

Nutty Gouda, creamy mozzarella, sharp Provolone... there are few things that are as tasty and satisfying as cheese. Even just a little goes a long way: Grating some Parmesan on a pile of kale, for instance, can make your greens more palatable, ahem, more edible. So you may be wondering,...
FOOD & DRINKS
Allrecipes.com

I Found a New Method for Scrambling Eggs and It's the Only One I'll Use From Now On

I could quite happily eat scrambled eggs every day. I love them for breakfast, brunch, lunch, dinner — and nothing is more soothing when I'm under the weather. I take great care when scrambling eggs because I have very specific expectations. I want them soft, creamy, not at all dry, and quite possibly a bit less "done" than some people like them. My go-to method for years has been: (for two of us) 5 large eggs, 1 large yolk, salt and pepper, and a splash of cream. I cook the whisked eggs in butter, over the lowest heat possible on the stove, stirring constantly, for a very long time. But recently, I've come across a true game-changer on the scrambled eggs front. This not only ensures the soft texture I want, but it also allows me to finish the rest of the meal without too much multitasking, or cold eggs.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking#The Beets#Food Drink
Mashed

Why You Should Never Melt Butter Before Making Scrambled Eggs

When it comes to the land of breakfast foods, eggs definitely reign supreme. If you are a savory over sweet individual, nothing tastes better than hot eggs in the morning, whether you like them poached, scrambled, hard-boiled, or fried. Not only do they keep you feeling full longer than toast or cereal, they come in so many different flavors and varieties. From a luxurious eggs Benedict to a decadent shakshuka or a simple egg white omelette, you can order them in so many different combinations for a wildly different breakfast experience every time.
FOOD & DRINKS
SheKnows

Costco Is Selling 7 Pre-Made Winter Soups That Taste Like They Came Straight from a Restaurant

Where would we be without Costco? It’s hard to even imagine what life was like before we got a Costco membership, but it’s safe to say that we were eating way worse food. Life without the Costco bakery? Unimaginable, especially after trying their ham and cheese pastries. These days, we raid Costco every couple of weeks, so that when we get a craving we can reach into the fridge or pantry instead of ordering expensive takeout. Our latest Costco favorite? Prepared soups. These aren’t the canned condensed soups of your childhood, either – they’re so good, you could close your...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

The Real Reason Bars Sell Pickled Eggs

Bar snacks have come a long way from their humble beginnings of bowls of pretzels that have been sitting out for who knows how long and pickled eggs with a nice layer of dust on the lid of the jar. Nowadays, bars are going out of their way to present food that is a bit more elevated than typical pub fare.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Mistakes Everyone Makes With Frozen Waffles

Sometimes, you wake up on a Sunday with plenty of energy, decide to visit the farmers' market to get some fresh eggs and produce, and whip up a healthy breakfast as the birds sing outside your window. If you can manage that kind of breakfast more than once a week, we envy you — because for most of us, breakfast is just another task to complete in our mad dash from our beds to the office, no more eventful than flossing or making sure the cat is fed. On these types of mornings, breakfast is comprised not of a beautiful frittata brimming with fresh veg, but is rather stashed somewhere in the back of the freezer. And one freezer breakfast rises above all the rest: the humble frozen waffle.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Parents Magazine

What Are Kraft Singles and Velveeta Really Made Of?

Why is that cheese pull in your halved bacon egg and cheese so perfect? Because the cheese isn't real. If you couldn't already tell from their fluorescent colors, Kraft American cheese and Velveeta aren't really cheese in the truest sense of the word. A more accurate description would be something like cheese products, or cheese foods—they're actually mixtures of old cheese bits blended smooth by emulsifiers, then processed to be melty. In a video produced by Tech Insider, research chemist with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (and author of The Science of Cheese) Michael Tunick describes that J.L. Kraft was simply trying to get rid of some of his older cheeses, and thought it best to just melt all the unusable pieces together with some other stuff, inventing American cheese singles.
FOOD & DRINKS
ComicBook

Olive Garden Might Be Removing This Staple From the Menu and Fans Won't Be Happy

In the landscape of popular restaurant chains, Olive Garden has always held a unique place in people's hearts. The establishment has been delivering its take on Italian cuisine for several decades now, and has developed a reputation that when people dine at the restaurant, they're "family." Unfortunately, it seems like one aspect of that family-centric experience might soon be going away for good. According to a new report from Business Insider, Olive Garden might soon be permanently doing away with its Never Ending Pasta Bowl promotion. The deal has not been in place at Olive Garden restaurants since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and apparently, the financial risk of the deal might not be worthwhile, as the company has had improved sales compared to the last time the deal was in place.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

The Best Store-Bought Ice Cream Brand, According To 28% Of People

There's never a bad (or wrong) time to dig into a pint of ice cream. Maybe you're celebrating your kid's birthday. Maybe you're comforting your best friend after a bad breakup. Maybe you're treating yourself after a tough week at work. Or maybe it's just a random Tuesday night and you're craving something sweet. Whatever the occasion, ice cream is always the answer, and everyone has their go-to flavor. According to a YouGov survey, the most popular ice cream flavors in the United States are (in order) chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, mint chocolate chip, and butter pecan.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Burger King's New Value Meal Is Only $5

Burger King plans to enter the new year with a whole new way of operating. According to USA Today, the fast food chain plans to overhaul their menu and cut out several items in order to increase efficiency, particularly in the drive-thru. Since this summer, the chain has also embraced new digital options, including more modern ways to order food, and they remodeled their restaurants in order to stay competitive in the market — one that they are currently falling behind in, according to Eat This, Not That!. And now, the next series of changes may be more value, as the King plans to roll out a new value meal to the tune of $5.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

What Red Lobster Employees Wish You Knew

If you're a seafood fan who loves a luscious and delicious lobster, then you've likely been to the world-renowned seafood chain known as Red Lobster. Red Lobster is a seafood restaurant that was established in Florida in 1968, and it now has over 700 locations across the globe. The restaurant chain was founded by Bill Darden, who, according to the Red Lobster website, was "a man passionate about making delicious, high-quality seafood available and affordable to everyone, including people who lived far from the coast."
FLORIDA STATE
Mashed

This Classic Was Julia Child's Favorite Soup

Julia Child was a beloved chef and television personality known for her intricate yet approachable recipes and cooking methods. She stole the hearts of millions of fans over the course of her culinary career, which skyrocketed in the 1960s when she published her first cookbook, "Mastering the Art of French Cooking," according to The Julia Child Foundation. Aside from her charm, humility, and towering 6-foot-3-inch stature, her legacy has been celebrated by pros and home cooks around the world for generations.
RECIPES
Mashed

Why This Ex-Taco Bell Employee Is Warning People To Stay Away From Some Of Its Meat

Just about every fast food restaurant has had some sort of scandal involving its meat. For Subway, it was the chain's highly questionable tuna –- but also just about all its other meats as well. Allegations that have faced KFC include serving raw chicken, a fried rat, fried paper towel, and expired products. And Burger King may or may not have passed off horse meat as beef back in 2013.
RESTAURANTS
The Kitchn

The Last Thing to Do with a Jar of Mayonnaise Before You Rinse It Out

You learn a lot about your future spouse when you eat with them. One of the things I learned about my husband was that he likes to dip cooked broccoli in mayonnaise. I found this out many years ago when we were eating a meal with friends, and my now husband asked for mayo. I couldn’t figure out what he wanted it for until I watched, incredulous, as he swooped the broccoli through the mayo and popped it into his mouth with a smile. Guess who regularly uses mayo as a broccoli condiment now? Yep, our entire family of seven — including me!
HOME & GARDEN
LIVESTRONG.com

LIVESTRONG.com

New York City, NY
14K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The food, fitness & wellness site that helps you #LiveStrongLiveWell

 https://www.livestrong.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy