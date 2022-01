Virginia Tech gets their first chance at revenge this season on Wednesday night when the Hokies travel to Raleigh, North Carolina to take on the NC State Wolfpack at 7 PM in PNC Arena. NC State won the first matchup in Blacksburg just over two weeks ago right after Virginia Tech got back from a Covid-19 pause. The Hokies are now fully healthy and coming off their first ACC victory, defeating Notre Dame on Saturday, so they will look to continue that streak and pull one over on NC State. Virginia Tech opened the game as 1.5-point favorites according to Vegas.

