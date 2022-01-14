That’s going to be a tough call…

Cardinals star pass rusher J.J. Watt is officially back for Monday night’s playoff game. He was a full-go at practice this past week and will be making his return earlier than expected. It was supposed to be a bit later in the playoffs but his return is not a moment too soon.
Dino Tomlin, the son of longtime Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, has announced his transfer decision. On Wednesday, the Boston College football program announced the enrollment of the former Maryland wide receiver. Tomlin entered the NCAA transfer portal in January after reeling in just two receptions for 12 yards...
The Georgia Bulldogs are still riding the high from their National Championship victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide. Bulldogs QB Stetson Bennett, who played a key role in the win, has been drowning in NIL deals of late, with various brands trying to attach to him after the successful Title Game. In his latest NIL deal with Raising Canes, Bennett sent out a tweet taking a subtle jab at Crimson Tide fans.
On Tuesday night, the football world learned that one NFL team reportedly looked into hiring Chip Kelly: the Carolina Panthers. “Matt Rhule looking for experience in the Panthers’ next offensive coordinator. Sources say Rhule also sent some feelers Chip Kelly’s way (not sure if he officially interviewed) before Kelly re-upped to stay at UCLA,” said NFL insider Mike Garafolo.
Too athletic for Kitley to handle, IMO. Plus all but one of their top 5 guards and wings absolutely light it up from 3P. I mean, they shoot > 40% from 3P **as a team** while we only have a single player that does that.
I assume if we get a decent lead we will see a lot more play from the bench -- 86TechHokie 01/18/2022 11:51AM. This is not a sandbag post. You will get a decent lead and be able to rest -- Kent Hoo Fan 01/18/2022 12:50PM. You haven’t seen us on...
It will be interesting on adjustments for NC State this week. -- 1980VT 01/17/2022 8:04PM. We are capable of playing a lot better than we did in the first game. -- NC Hoke 01/18/2022 12:47PM. The reason we lost was giving up 100 offensive rebounds in the 2nd half --...
Another olympic year. No softball in Paris in '24 and, surprisingly, not currently in LA in '28 although I suspect there will be efforts to include it since Cali produces more players than any other place on the planet.
Will starts this episode off with a whacky email harassment story, and then we get into the meat of it: men’s hoops, women’s hoops, football, and the all-important Drill Field ritual snowball fight. (75 minutes) Watch or listen from the link below.
Wonder why Terrell says "Danville, VA" not VT in early game intros? Does he -- MDHokie79 01/17/2022 09:15AM. Just wish those who attended "The Ohio State College" would do it too...lol ** -- EDGEMAN 01/17/2022 10:30AM. Yep - prob a much bigger deal to hear "Danville" on national TV than...
NCST almost had as many offensive boards as we had defensive boards, you can't give a team 10 more chances to put the ball in the basket and expect to win. We are a far superior basketball team to NCST, they were so bad it was incredible we lost to them.
Directv sched has Noles Cuse playing at 4, espn sched is wrong/incomplete ** -- astrohokie 01/18/2022 1:10PM. The DirecTV listing is old. There is no live FSU-Cuse game. The ESPN -- King of Hokies 01/18/2022 1:17PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if...
Our first game v State was off of a 13 day covid pause. Five players -- IB4TECH 01/19/2022 3:22PM. If Mutts plays aggressively on offense like ND, and Alleyne hits shots -- soflahokie 01/19/2022 09:30AM. I don’t think the line is off, but you have to guess which shooting team...
Comments / 0