Hockey

That’s going to be a tough call…

By VTChip Joined:
sportswar.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust getting staff like ushers, etc to the Cassell could...

virginiatech.sportswar.com

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Big J.J. Watt News

Cardinals star pass rusher J.J. Watt is officially back for Monday night’s playoff game. He was a full-go at practice this past week and will be making his return earlier than expected. It was supposed to be a bit later in the playoffs but his return is not a moment too soon.
NFL
The Spun

Mike Tomlin’s Son, Dino, Announces Transfer Destination

Dino Tomlin, the son of longtime Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, has announced his transfer decision. On Wednesday, the Boston College football program announced the enrollment of the former Maryland wide receiver. Tomlin entered the NCAA transfer portal in January after reeling in just two receptions for 12 yards...
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Georgia’s Stetson Bennett takes savage shot at Alabama

The Georgia Bulldogs are still riding the high from their National Championship victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide. Bulldogs QB Stetson Bennett, who played a key role in the win, has been drowning in NIL deals of late, with various brands trying to attach to him after the successful Title Game. In his latest NIL deal with Raising Canes, Bennett sent out a tweet taking a subtle jab at Crimson Tide fans.
COLLEGE SPORTS
#Tough Call
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Chip Kelly News

On Tuesday night, the football world learned that one NFL team reportedly looked into hiring Chip Kelly: the Carolina Panthers. “Matt Rhule looking for experience in the Panthers’ next offensive coordinator. Sources say Rhule also sent some feelers Chip Kelly’s way (not sure if he officially interviewed) before Kelly re-upped to stay at UCLA,” said NFL insider Mike Garafolo.
NFL
sportswar.com

SIR: Ron Franklin passed yesterday

Arguably he was the national "voice" of the Hokies during the glory years. He and Mike Gottfried called a lot of big Hokie games in the late 90s and early 00's.
SPORTS
sportswar.com

It will be interesting on adjustments for NC State this week.

It will be interesting on adjustments for NC State this week. -- 1980VT 01/17/2022 8:04PM. We are capable of playing a lot better than we did in the first game. -- NC Hoke 01/18/2022 12:47PM. The reason we lost was giving up 100 offensive rebounds in the 2nd half --...
COLLEGE SPORTS
sportswar.com

And it's going to be a long time until . . .

Another olympic year. No softball in Paris in '24 and, surprisingly, not currently in LA in '28 although I suspect there will be efforts to include it since Cali produces more players than any other place on the planet.
SPORTS
sportswar.com

My assumption was to give him a rest.

Myers, Brady, Lewis, and Bolen all sat out presumably to get some extra recovery time and allow some younger guys to get match experience.
SPORTS
sportswar.com

TSL Podcast 219: Hoops Wins and Snowball Fights

Will starts this episode off with a whacky email harassment story, and then we get into the meat of it: men’s hoops, women’s hoops, football, and the all-important Drill Field ritual snowball fight. (75 minutes) Watch or listen from the link below.
SPORTS
sportswar.com

The defense rests, Your Honor. Beautiful!

Wonder why Terrell says "Danville, VA" not VT in early game intros? Does he -- MDHokie79 01/17/2022 09:15AM. Just wish those who attended "The Ohio State College" would do it too...lol ** -- EDGEMAN 01/17/2022 10:30AM. Yep - prob a much bigger deal to hear "Danville" on national TV than...
NFL
sportswar.com

ESPN is still showing it on ACCN not ACCNX

Directv sched has Noles Cuse playing at 4, espn sched is wrong/incomplete ** -- astrohokie 01/18/2022 1:10PM. The DirecTV listing is old. There is no live FSU-Cuse game. The ESPN -- King of Hokies 01/18/2022 1:17PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if...
SPORTS
sportswar.com

Vegas has us 1-1.5 pts. over State - wow!

Our first game v State was off of a 13 day covid pause. Five players -- IB4TECH 01/19/2022 3:22PM. If Mutts plays aggressively on offense like ND, and Alleyne hits shots -- soflahokie 01/19/2022 09:30AM. I don’t think the line is off, but you have to guess which shooting team...
BASKETBALL

