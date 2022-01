As of January 2, 2022, the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Maine CDC) is using updated definitions for COVID-19 outbreaks and COVID-19-associated deaths. COVID-19 outbreak criteria will now depend on facility type. In pre-K-12 schools, an outbreak of COVID-19 will now be defined as greater than or equal to 15% absenteeism among students or staff in a single day, where the majority of those absent are due to COVID-19 illness. For all other facility types, including but not limited to long-term care, hospital, outpatient healthcare, higher education, and businesses, an outbreak of COVID-19 is now defined as 5 or more people who have been in-person at a facility with confirmed or probable COVID-19 within a 14-day period.

MAINE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO